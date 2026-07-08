'Sin amounting to cow slaughter': U'khand CM Dhami assures strict action in Badrinath Temple donation theft case

Haridwar, July 8 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said that if there were any irregularities relating to the donations made at Shri Badrinath Temple, it would be "a sin amounting to cow slaughter", while assuring that strict action would be taken against whoever is found guilty in the case.

Addressing reporters during an event in Haridwar, CM Dhami said: "Whoever is found guilty won't be spared. Strict action will be taken. A committee has been formed, and police have started their preliminary probe."

"This is a sin amounting to cow slaughter. It is a massive sin like that of murdering one's own parents. This cannot be forgiven," he further added.

"The law will take its own course, and the guilty will be punished," he stressed.

On whether a new provision will be set in place to look into such cases of misappropriation at temples, the Chief Minister said: "The committee will submit its report on this, regarding the proper management of these (temple donations)."

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at the Badrinath Police Station following a complaint by the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) regarding the alleged embezzlement of temple donations. Action has been initiated under Sections 306 and 316(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Trouble has mounted for Pramod Nautiyal, the Personal Assistant posted in the office of the BKTC Chairman. Following a departmental inquiry and his subsequent suspension, the police have now registered an FIR against him.

FIR No. 0006 was registered at the Badrinath Police Station on Wednesday based on a written complaint filed by BKTC Temple Officer Yudhveer Pushpwan.

The FIR invokes Sections 306 and 316(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

According to the complaint, the temple committee constituted a three-member inquiry committee after information surfaced on social media on July 2, alleging financial irregularities in the handling of donations at the Badrinath Temple. The preliminary inquiry reportedly found prima facie evidence suggesting that Pramod Nautiyal had allegedly withdrawn temple funds without authorisation between 9 a.m. and 9.30 a.m.

Following the preliminary findings, the BKTC suspended Nautiyal with immediate effect on July 7, stating that allowing him to continue in his position could compromise the fairness and impartiality of the investigation.

--IANS

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