'Silent Contributors’: BCCI secy Saikia lauds groundsmen for defying rain at Barsapara Stadium for RR v CSK game

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia lauded the efforts of ground staff and organisers after the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) commenced on schedule despite challenging weather conditions.

The match, held at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium (ACA), was marred by persistent rainfall in the days leading up to the fixture, along with showers just hours before the scheduled start.

Saikia praised the “unsung heroes” working behind the scenes, crediting their dedication and efficiency for ensuring the game proceeded without delay. His remarks highlighted the crucial role played by ground staff in maintaining match readiness under pressure.

“Kudos to the unsung heroes behind the scenes! Despite relentless rainfall over the past several days—and even showers till just about an hour before the scheduled start—the match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings at the ACA Stadium commenced right on time yesterday. This remarkable feat is a testament to the dedication, expertise, and tireless efforts of our curators and groundsmen. Their professionalism ensured that the playing conditions were match-ready against all odds. A big salute to these silent contributors who make the game possible—rain or shine,” Saikia wrote on X.

Speaking of the match, RR began their IPL 2026 campaign in dominant fashion, defeating CSK by eight wickets in Guwahati. The standout performer was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who smashed a stunning 52 off just 17 balls, including a 15-ball fifty, the third fastest in IPL history. His explosive knock powered RR to 74/0 in the power-play, effectively sealing the chase early.

After Sooryavanshi’s dismissal, Yashasvi Jaiswal (38*) and skipper Riyan Parag (14*) comfortably guided the team home with 47 balls remaining. Earlier, RR’s disciplined bowling attack restricted the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side to a below-par total of 127, setting up a one-sided contest that highlighted both their bowling control and explosive batting firepower.

--IANS

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