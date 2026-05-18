Sikhs of America honours diaspora achievers

Washington, May 18 (IANS) Sikhs of America honoured Sikh community leaders, lawmakers, philanthropists, entrepreneurs and business figures from the United States and Britain during its annual Vaisakhi Gala Dinner here, recognising their contributions to public service, humanitarian work and Sikh representation.

Among the awardees were Virginia Delegate JJ Singh, industrialist and entrepreneur Baldev Singh Kang, Oregon-based philanthropist Sardar Bahadur Singh,Punjab, Minister of Human Rights and Minorities in Punjab province of Pakistan Ramesh Singh Arora and British Sikh MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi.

JJ Singh, recognised for becoming the first turbaned Sikh to serve in a state legislature in US history, spoke about the Sikh principles that guided his political campaign.

“Work hard, serve others, and believe in something bigger than yourself,” Singh said.

“Sikh values are American values,” he said. “It’s about the overlap between the values of our faith and the values of our country.”

Singh also highlighted legislation he sponsored in Virginia related to protecting places of worship, reducing college costs, and preventing gun violence.

Ramesh Singh Arora was honoured for his role in promoting Sikh heritage preservation and supporting Sikh pilgrims visiting Pakistan. Arora in his remarks referred to the Kartarpur Corridor initiative and efforts to improve access for Sikh pilgrims to historic gurdwaras in Pakistan.

Baldev Singh Kang was recognised for his contributions to business and industry. Organisers highlighted his role in the trucking and steel sectors and referred to his expanding business interests in India, Armenia, Dubai and the United States.

Sardar Bahadur Singh was honoured for humanitarian and educational work. Organisers said he had supported free medical treatment and education initiatives for needy families.

Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi was recognised for representing minority communities in the UK Parliament and promoting diversity and democratic values.

Jasdip Singh Jassi, head of Sikhs of America said the initiative was launched to highlight Sikh contributions in mainstream American society.

“We should continue this love and give our youngsters and coming generations the message of Sikh values,” Jassi said.

--IANS

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