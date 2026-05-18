Ankita Lokhande picks cow dung with bare hands, embraces 'Gau Seva'

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Television superstar Ankita Lokhande recently gave her fans a glimpse of her deeply spiritual side as she shared videos from a ‘gaushala’ (cow shed) visit with husband Vicky Jain.

In the visuals shared on her social media account, Ankita can be seen dressed in a soft floral co-ord set and barefoot inside the cowshed.

She was seen lovingly feeding cows their fodder and even picking up cow dung with her bare hands as part of ‘gau seva’, a sacred and holy act of serving and caring for cows in Hindu tradition.

Along with Ankita, Vicky, dressed in an all-white casual outfit, was also seen by her side spending quiet spiritual moments among the animals.

In another picture, Ankita is seen gently caressing one of the cows. The actress also added the hashtag ‘#gausevak’ to the video.

For the uninitiated, Ankita has always been spirituality inclined.

During the Ganpati celebrations at her Mumbai home, Ankita invites her close friends, family, and members of the entertainment fraternity and celebrates it with a lot of pomp.

She also performs the ‘Gauri Sthapna’ and ‘Gauri Agman’ with her mother at her maternal home. During ‘Makar Sankranti’ festival, Ankita is also seen hosting the traditional ‘Haldi Kumkum’ ceremony, a Maharashtrian ritual where married women exchange turmeric and vermilion as symbols of prosperity.

Ankita, after marrying into a Jain family, has also embraced the Jain customs and rituals with husband Vicky and his family.

Talking about Ankita and Vicky, the couple tied the knot on December 14, 2021, in Mumbai after dating for nearly three years.

Ankita and Vicky reportedly first met around 2014 through mutual circles.

–IANS

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