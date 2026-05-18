May 18, 2026 9:46 AM हिंदी

Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon clash over being the producer’s favourite for ‘Cocktail 2’

Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon clash over being the producer’s favourite for ‘Cocktail 2’

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Actresses Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon, in a light hearted banter, were seen clashing over who was the producer’s favourite at ‘Cocktail 2’.

The fun incident took place during the music launch of ‘Cocktail 2’, held at a popular hotspot in Mumbai on Sunday night, which was followed by a special media meet and greet session.

The light hearted moment began when Kriti Sanon jokingly welcomed everyone to “my song launch,” instantly sparking mock protests from Rashmika Mandanna.

During the playful banter, Kriti jokingly said, “First of all, all of you, welcome to my song launch, guys.”

Rashmika immediately interrupted and said, “You mean, my song launch?”

The fun exchange continued, with Rashmika further telling Kriti, “Actually, my song is launching today. We are just showing yours to keep you happy.”

Kriti instantly gave a sassy reply and said, “Baby, I have done some seven films with Maddock. This is my eighth. I don’t think they need to keep me happy at all. I am very happy.”

Things got even funnier when Rashmika made cheeky remark about box office numbers post her superhit movie 'Chhaava'.

“After the box office numbers of 'Chhaava', I think the favoritism has changed a bit.”

Just when the playful “clash” seemed to escalate, Kriti and Rashmika’s co-star Shahid Kapoor made a dramatic entry and instantly became the peacemaker of the evening.

He then added, “Welcome to my song’s launch.” The actresses corrected him, saying, “You mean our song launch.”

Shahid quickly played along and replied, “Yeah, I mean our song launch you both are in one respectively… but I am in both.”

Talking about the movie, ‘Cocktail 2’ has been directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films.

The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles.

The film is a sequel to the 2012 romantic drama ‘Cocktail’, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Dwayne Johnson: ‘The Smashing Machine’ changed my life in many ways

Dwayne Johnson: ‘The Smashing Machine’ changed my life in many ways

Indian equity markets opened lower amid rising West Asia tensions, oil surge

Indian equity markets opened lower amid rising West Asia tensions, oil surge

IPL 2026: DC were unable to figure out what the surfaces at home were like, admits Badani

IPL 2026: DC were unable to figure out what the surfaces at home were like, admits Badani

IPL 2026: Starc is one of the best role models in the sport, says DC coach Badani

IPL 2026: Starc is one of the best role models in the sport, says DC coach Badani

Sylvester Stallone wishes wife Jennifer Flavin on their anniversary: You give my life meaning!

Sylvester Stallone wishes wife Jennifer Flavin on their anniversary: You give my life meaning

Rajnath Singh to begin two-nation tour today, discuss defence ties, Indo-Pacific security

Rajnath Singh to begin two-nation tour today, discuss defence ties, Indo-Pacific security

Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon clash over being the producer’s favourite for ‘Cocktail 2’

Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon clash over being the producer’s favourite for ‘Cocktail 2’

India one of world’s most attractive destinations for investment, innovation: PM Modi

India one of world’s most attractive destinations for investment, innovation: PM Modi

Rakul Preet Singh shares a glimpse of her day fuelled by ‘coffee, glam and good music’

Rakul Preet Singh shares a glimpse of her day fuelled by ‘coffee, glam and good music’

Ankita Lokhande picks cow dung with bare hands, embraces 'Gau Seva'

Ankita Lokhande picks cow dung with bare hands, embraces 'Gau Seva'