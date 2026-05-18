Unacceptable: India expresses deep concern over attack on UAE’s Barakah nuclear facility; calls for restraint, diplomacy

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) India has expressed serious concern over the reported drone strike targeting the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the United Arab Emirates, describing the incident as a dangerous escalation and urging all sides to exercise restraint and return to diplomatic engagement.

“India is deeply concerned at the attack targeting the Barakah nuclear facility in the UAE. Such actions are unacceptable and represent a dangerous escalation. We urgently call for restraint and a return to dialogue and diplomacy,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The reaction from New Delhi comes amid rising tensions in the region and growing international concern over attacks on critical infrastructure, especially nuclear facilities, which are considered highly sensitive under international safety norms.

The Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, located in the Al Dhafra Region of the UAE, is the Arab world’s first operational nuclear power facility and plays a crucial role in the country’s energy infrastructure. Any threat to such installations has raised alarm globally due to concerns related to regional security and nuclear safety.

A fire was reported in the premises of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Al Dhafra Region of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after a drone strike, local media reported on Sunday.

“Authorities in Abu Dhabi responded to a fire incident that broke out in an electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Al Dhafra Region, caused by a drone strike,” the Abu Dhabi media office said on X.

No injuries were reported, and there was no impact on radiological safety levels, it added.

“The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) confirmed that the fire did not affect the safety of the power plant or the readiness of its essential systems, and that all units are operating as normal,” the statement said.

It emphasised that all precautionary measures have been taken, and asked the public to obtain information from official sources only and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified information.

No information regarding the origins of the drone strike was mentioned in the statement.

Earlier this month, the UAE reported several missiles and drones “launched from Iran” towards several areas of the country.

--IANS

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