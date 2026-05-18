Sylvester Stallone wishes wife Jennifer Flavin on their anniversary: You give my life meaning!

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) As they celebrate 29 years of marital bliss, Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone penned a note for his wife Jennifer Flavin, with whom he’s been married since 1997, and said that she gives meaning to his life.

Stallone shared a picture featuring him along with his wife. In the photograph, Flavin is seen holding a glass of wine as she sat on Stallone’s lap. The two are seen happily posing for the camera.

“Happy anniversary, you give my life meaning!” Stallone wrote as the caption on Instagram.

The 79-year-old actor married Flavin in May 1997. They have three daughters Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet.

On the work front, the actor is working on the much-anticipated project ‘Frisco King’

For the unversed, Tulsa King debuted in 2022. The series stars Stallone as Dwight "The General" Manfredi, an American Mafia caporegime who has recently been released from prison in New York and is sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he begins to build a criminal organization. It is Stallone's first leading role in a scripted television series.

A fourth season and a spin-off series, Frisco King, starring Samuel L. Jackson, have both been ordered.

On April 17, the star and Samuel L. Jackson shot their first scene together for their Frisco King. Stallone shared a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot from the sets.

The video was captioned: “Just filmed our first scene for Frisco King. You won’t want to miss this.”

In the video, Stallone is heard enthusiastically introducing the moment, saying, “Sam, we’re here to kick off your new show, which is what? Frisco King.”

Jackson responded with humor, “Am I king yet? I’m working on it.”

Stallone added: “No, you’re doing great. We just did our first scene together, and it turned out fantastic. It’s gonna be a stellar show.”

Jackson said, “It’s always good to be back here,” to which Stallone agreed, calling the experience “great” and describing Jackson as “spectacular” in the project.

--IANS

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