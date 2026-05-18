India one of world’s most attractive destinations for investment, innovation: PM Modi

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India emerged as one of the world’s most attractive destinations for investment, innovation and manufacturing, while inviting European companies to deepen engagement with the country as a trusted and reliable economic partner, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

Addressing the European Round Table for Industry (ERT) in Gothenburg, PM Modi highlighted the growing strategic convergence between India and Europe and stressed the importance of trusted partnerships amid an increasingly complex and uncertain global environment.

He welcomed the growing momentum in India-EU relations, including the successful conclusion of negotiations for the landmark India-EU Free Trade Agreement, describing it as a transformative economic partnership that would open new opportunities in trade, technology, manufacturing, services and resilient supply chains.

He said connectivity initiatives such as the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) would add new value to the India-Europe business partnership.

Meanwhile, highlighting the nation's rapid economic growth and next-generation reforms, PM Modi pointed to the government’s focus on ease of doing business, expanding digital public infrastructure, a vibrant manufacturing ecosystem, and rapidly transforming the infrastructure sector.

While reiterating India’s vision of 'Design for India, Make in India and Export from India', he invited European businesses to expand investments in sectors including telecom and digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, electronics and deep-tech manufacturing, green transition and clean energy, infrastructure and mobility, as well as healthcare and life sciences.

PM Modi has underlined the need for India and Europe to work together to build resilient and diversified supply chains. He highlighted India’s ambitious infrastructure and energy transition plans, including large-scale investments in transport, logistics, renewable energy, green hydrogen and nuclear power.

He further stressed the importance of talent mobility, education and skill partnerships between India and Europe and noted that India’s young and skilled workforce would play a major role in future global economic growth.

In addition, he also proposed holding the India-Europe CEOs Roundtable annually and suggested setting up an India Desk at the ERT.

The interaction was hosted by Volvo Group and attended by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, senior European industry leaders and representatives from leading European and Indian companies.

--IANS

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