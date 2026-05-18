Indian diaspora in Norway expresses pride and enthusiasm ahead of PM Modi's arrival

Oslo, May 18 (IANS) Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival in Norway, members of the Indian diaspora on Monday expressed pride and enthusiasm, stating that the visit would further strengthen ties between the two nations.

Several members of the Indian community in Norway spoke to IANS, expressing happiness over the Prime Minister's visit and highlighting its significance for both nations.

One member of the Indian diaspora said, “It is very good that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming. The Prime Minister has been doing good work so far, and hopefully, he will continue to do so in the future.”

Another member said, “According to me, this visit is very important as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming here. These relations should grow stronger, which is good for us and also beneficial for Norway.”

“I feel Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very proactive. At a time when the world is facing challenges related to oil, gas, and natural resources, Norway can support India in many ways. He is visiting countries where previous Prime Ministers had not gone. The Indian community here is very happy,” another stated.

An Indian community member stated that it is a matter of "great pride" that a representative of 1.5 billion Indians is coming to Norway. "I see it as an opportunity for both Norway and India. It is a matter of great pride for all of us living in Norway,” he said.

The visit marks PM Modi’s first trip to Norway and the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in 43 years. During the visit, he is scheduled to call on King Harald V and Queen Sonja, besides holding bilateral talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.

The Prime Minister will also address the India-Norway Business and Research Summit along with the Norwegian Prime Minister.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the visit will provide an opportunity to review the progress made in India-Norway relations and explore avenues to further strengthen them, with a focus on trade and investment, capitalising on the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement, as well as on clean and green tech and blue economy.

"The visit will also be an opportunity to induce momentum in bilateral trade worth around $2.73 billion (2024), and investments by Norway’s Government Pension Fund (GPFG) of close to $28 billion in the Indian capital market," the MEA stated.

The 3rd India-Nordic Summit will take place in Oslo on May 19, 2026. PM Modi will be joined by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, Icelandic Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir, and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson for the Summit.

The Summit will build upon the two previous Summits held in Stockholm in April 2018 and in Copenhagen in May 2022, and will impart a more strategic dimension to India’s relationship with the Nordic countries, especially in technology and innovation; green transition and renewable energy; sustainability; blue economy; defence; space and the Arctic.

"The visit will also provide an impetus to India’s bilateral trade (USD 19 billion in 2024) and investment ties with Nordic countries as well as help build resilient supply chains following the India-EU FTA and India-EFTA TEPA," the MEA stated.

--IANS

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