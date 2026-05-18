Rakul Preet Singh shares a glimpse of her day fuelled by ‘coffee, glam and good music’

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh, whose latest release is “Pati Patni Aur Woh Do”, shared a glimpse into a day of her life, which she said was powered by “coffee, glam, promotions and good music.”

The actress, who is married to filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani, shared candid moments in a reel video from her routine on social media. The clip begins with the actress getting dolled up for the promotions of her film. She is then seen teaching the steps and having a meal amidst promotions. The video then pans to the actress changing her look for the promotion of the film on a TV show.

She was heard saying in the video: “We have two promotions today, we have to show the reels today, and then we change and then we go for India Idol. Right? Let's go. Oh, oh.”

For the caption, the actress wrote: “A day powered by coffee, glam, promotions, and good music.”

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is directed by Mudassar Aziz. It is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film also features Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi and Sara Ali Khan.

The situational comedy film follows a devoted forest officer who pretends to be his friend's boyfriend to protect her, inadvertently convincing his journalist wife and colleagues that he is cheating.

The actress will next be seen in Kamal Haasan’s “Indian 3” directed by S. Shankar. The film’s first part was released in 1996.

The 1996 film also featured Manisha Koirala, Urmila Matondkar, Sukanya, Manorama, Goundamani, Senthil, Nedumudi Venu, Kasthuri, Nizhalgal Ravi and Ajay Rathnam.

In other news, Rakul, in an interview with IANS, shared her views on the online criticism, trolling, and the impact of social media on actors. She pointed out that if one lets them be affected by everything written on the internet, they will not be able to do their work.

Rakul told IANS, “I think when you are newer and when you just start, you get affected. Luckily, when I started, social media wasn't so prominent. This is only the last five years, and I think people have started having an opinion only through the pandemic. I think the last five, six years, when there was a lot of time and social media was around," she added.

"So, I feel that ultimately as an actor, you have to shut that noise and you have to distance yourself from the chatter. And just put your blinders on and work, and then disconnect. Because if you start getting affected by what everyone is saying on social media, then you will be a disaster," concluded Rakul.

--IANS

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