Siddharth Gupta seeks blessings from Premanand Maharaj, calls it 'fulfilment of a dream'

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Actor Siddharth Gupta had paid a visit to Vrindavan to seek blessings from Pujya Premanand Maharaj ji before the release of his drama "Krishnavataram".

Amid the overwhelming response to his recent release "Krishnavataram", Siddhath dropped a heartfelt note on social media revealing that the visit was more than just a moment for him; it was the fulfillment of a dream.

Siddharth shared on his official Instagram handle, "The day I was chosen to portray Krishna in Krishna Avataram, my mother had just one wish: 'That before the film reaches the world, you must seek the blessings of Pujya Premanand Maharaj ji.' At that moment, I had no idea how that would ever be possible. But some prayers find their own path (sic)."

"By what can only be called Krishna's grace, and through the collective faith and effort of our entire team, we were blessed to personally meet Maharaj ji in Vrindavan, show him our trailer, and receive his blessings for Krishna Avataram. For me, this was more than a moment... it was the fulfilment of a dream, my mother’s prayer, and a blessing I will carry for life. With folded hands and a heart full of gratitude. Jai Shree Krishna," he added.

Directed by Hardik Gajjar, "Krishnavataram" shows Siddharth Gupta in the role of Lord Krishna.

We further see Sanskruti Jayana as Satyabhama, Sushmitha Bhat as Radha, Nivaashiyni Krishnan as Rukmini, Govind Namdev as Vasudeva, Zarina Wahab as Devaki, Ashutosh Rana as Narada and Kumud Mishra as Kans, along with others.

Bringing Lord Krishna's journey from Dwarka to Kurukshetra, the movie sheds light on the emotional depth and his divine responsibilities. It further talks about his equation with Radha, Rukmini, and Satyabhama.

Jointly backed by Parth Gajjar, C. Sajan Raj Kurup, Shobha Sant, and Poonam Shroff, "Krishnavataram" was released on 7 May.

--IANS

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