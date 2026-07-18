July 18, 2026 10:02 PM हिंदी

K’taka leaders condole passing of Deve Gowda’s wife Chennamma

K’taka leaders condole passing of Deve Gowda’s wife Chennamma (Photo: @DrParameshwara/X)

Bengaluru, July 18 (IANS) Former Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah and B.S. Yediyurappa, Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara, and Leaders of the Opposition R. Ashoka and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy on Saturday expressed their condolences over the demise of Chennamma, wife of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

Chennamma, 85, passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday following severe respiratory complications, prompting an outpouring of condolences from leaders across party lines in Karnataka.

Former Chief Minister and Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Siddaramaiah expressed deep sorrow over her demise. He recalled his long association with the Deve Gowda family during his years in the Janata Parivar, describing Chennamma as a strong woman who faced hardships with courage and resilience.

He said she was an ideal homemaker who stood firmly beside Deve Gowda throughout his political career while caring for their large family. Siddaramaiah added that despite being the wife of a former Prime Minister, she carried herself with simplicity and humility, treating everyone with warmth and affection.

He prayed that God would give Deve Gowda the strength to endure the grief of losing his lifelong companion and conveyed condolences to the entire family.

Former Chief Minister and BJP Central Parliamentary Committee member B.S. Yediyurappa expressed profound grief, noting that Chennamma stood as a pillar of strength throughout Deve Gowda’s political journey.

He described her as a woman of simplicity and kindness whose passing marks a great loss not only to the family but also to all who knew her.

Yediyurappa said she embodied maternal strength and conveyed heartfelt condolences to Deve Gowda, H.D. Kumaraswamy, and the bereaved family, concluding his message with “Om Shanti.”

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said he was deeply saddened by her passing, describing Chennamma as a constant pillar of strength throughout Deve Gowda’s public life. He prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and strength for the family to bear the irreparable loss.

Senior BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in Assembly R. Ashoka said the passing of the matriarch of a family is an irreplaceable loss. He extended condolences to Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy and the family, praying for eternal peace and strength to bear the loss.

Leader of the Opposition in Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy described Chennamma as the backbone of her family and a symbol of simplicity and values.

He said her memory will remain everlasting and expressed solidarity with the Deve Gowda family, praying for eternal peace and strength for the bereaved family.

--IANS

mka/dan

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