Aditya Dhar on ‘Article 370’ dominating National Awards: Driven by conviction to tell a story with honesty, courage

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Filmmaker Aditya Dhar, who recently helmed ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’, has expressed his gratitude on winning 3 National Awards for his production ‘Article 370’.

On Saturday, ‘Article 370’ dominated the National Awards with 3 awards in its kitty for Best Music, Best Actress and Best Feature Film.

Aditya took to his X, formerly Twitter, and penned a long note reacting to the win. He wrote, “Winning Three National Awards for ‘Article 370’ is a moment that is difficult to put into words. It is humbling, deeply emotional and one that fills my heart with immense gratitude. When we set out to make this film, we weren't chasing accolades. We were driven by a conviction, to tell a story with honesty, courage and sincerity. To see that journey resonate with audiences across the country and now be recognised with the highest honour in Indian cinema, is truly overwhelming”.

He further mentioned, “My deepest gratitude to the esteemed Jury for this incredible recognition and to every single person who watched, supported, debated and believed in ‘Article 370’. Your love gave this film a life far beyond the screen. This honour belongs to our extraordinary director, Aditya Suhas Jambhale, whose vision and conviction shaped every frame. To Yami Gautam Dhar and Priyamani, for bringing such depth, strength and authenticity to their performances. To Shashwat Sachdev, whose music became the soul of our storytelling. And to every member of our cast and crew, whose relentless hard work, passion and belief made the impossible possible”.

Jyoti Deshpande, President – Jio Studios, said, “Winning three National Awards for Article 370 is an incredibly emotional moment for all of us at Jio Studios. I feel deeply grateful, humbled, and proud of every person who poured their heart into this film. We never began this journey with awards in mind. We simply believed this was a story that deserved to be told, with honesty, courage, and conviction. To see it resonate so deeply with audiences, and now be honoured with the highest recognition in Indian cinema, is an immensely proud moment. My heartfelt gratitude to the esteemed Jury for this honour, and to every viewer who watched, embraced, discussed, and championed Article 370. This recognition belongs to our incredible director, Aditya Suhas Jambhale, whose clarity of vision never wavered. To Yami Gautam Dhar who brought such honesty and emotional depth to their performances. To Shashwat Sachdev, whose music became the heartbeat of the film”.

“And to every member of our cast and crew, whose passion, perseverance, and commitment made this journey possible. Above all Aditya Dhar who is special beyond words and Lokesh Dhar, our partners at B62 whose belief in this story never faltered. It has been a privilege to share this journey with them. At Jio Studios, we have always believed that meaningful stories have the power to move people, provoke thought, and leave a lasting impact. This honour reaffirms that belief and inspires us to keep backing storytellers who dare to tell stories with purpose and authenticity. This celebration belongs to every single person who made Article 370 what it is today”, she added.

--IANS

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