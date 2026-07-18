FIFA WC Final: Luis de la Fuente's quiet evolution taking Spain to the brink of glory

New York, July 18 (IANS) Spain coach Luis de la Fuente says the only thing that makes him nervous about the 2026 FIFA World Cup final against Argentina is that his team will have to fly in a helicopter.

The comment says a lot about the calm radiated by the 65-year-old, who spent most of his playing career at Athletic Bilbao and most of his coaching career with youth teams, with five seasons in the Athletic Bilbao youth system and joining the Spanish Football Federation in 2013, with just 11 games with Deportivo Alaves virtually his only experience at club level.

Perhaps it is his progress from Spain Under-19 coach to Under-21 coach to the full team after the disappointment of Qatar 2022 that defines De la Fuente as a coach who prefers evolution over revolution - something that is clear in how Spain has adapted at this World Cup, reports Xinhua.

De la Fuente's team arrived with Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, and Víctor Munos injured and with Mikel Merino struggling for full fitness after suffering an ankle injury in February.

They struggled to create chances against a brave Cabo Verde, but with Yamal at risk for the first half against Saudi Arabia, they hit form and rediscovered confidence against Saudi Arabia, before showing grit to beat a physical Uruguay, in a game where the referee was very permissive with Uruguay's physical play.

With Nico Williams -- along with Yamal, one of the stars of the 2024 European Championships -- sidelined again by a Uruguayan kick, Alex Baena slotted in on the left and has had four excellent displays as Spain breezed past Austria, held their nerve against Portugal, and hit a late winner in the quarterfinal against Belgium.

Mikel Merino was the hero against Portugal, easing his way back to form as a substitute and scoring in the 91st minute to win a close game, before again coming off the bench to stun a dogged Belgium side with his goal-scoring instinct two minutes from time.

De la Fuente timed Merino's return to perfection, and against Belgium, he showed he can also be brave when he brought in Fabian Ruiz to replace Pedri. The Barcelona midfielder was thought to be virtually untouchable, but looked tired against Portugal, and the coach brought Ruiz in for the quarter-final, being proved right when the PSG midfielder opened the scoring.

Most also expected Marcos Llorente to start at right back, but it has been Pedro Porro who got the nod, and as well as defending well, Porro has scored two vital goals, netting the second against Austria and assuring a place in the final when he arrived unmarked to double the lead against France.

The fact that De la Fuente has worked with most of his players at either Under-19 or Under-21 means he has known them for a long time, and they know and trust each other.

His treatment of Yamal is a clear example, showing his trust and affection for a player who has only just turned 19 years old, while also helping to shield him from the pressure of being arguably the second most famous footballer on the planet, with only Leo Messi (who is 20 years older) ahead of him.

The hamstring injury he carried into the tournament means we haven't seen the very best of Yamal in this World Cup, but we have seen his coach ration the winger's efforts, while making incremental changes in his side, staying true to his footballing beliefs and taking Spain to the brink of glory.

And if Spain are leading Argentina with 20 minutes left to play, you can be certain De la Fuente won't pack his defense with central defenders; his side will defend by keeping the ball and looking to score another goal to assure the title - some things are not open to negotiation.

--IANS

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