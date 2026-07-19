July 19, 2026 1:52 AM हिंदी

Kajal wins gold; Antim, Neha claim silver as India's medal tally soars to 12 at Budapest Ranking Series

Kajal wins gold; Antim, Neha claim silver as India's medal tally soars to 12 at Budapest Ranking Series i9n Budapest, Hungary, on Saturday. Photo credit: WFI

Budapest (Hungary), July 19 (IANS) Continuing India's outstanding run in the Polyák Imre, Varga János & Kozma István Memorial Senior Ranking Tournament 2026, teenage wrestling sensation Kajal delivered a commanding performance to capture the gold medal in the women’s 76kg category in Budapest, Hungary, on Saturday.

Displaying the same elite pedigree that saw her get crowned the 2025 U20 World Champion and the 2024 U17 World Champion, Kajal proved that her age-group dominance has seamlessly translated to the senior international circuit.

Facing the USA's Dymond Precious Guilford in a gripping gold medal clash, the young Indian wrestler exhibited immense tactical composure under pressure. The high-stakes encounter ended in a 3-3 deadlock, but Kajal held her nerve to clinch the championship on criteria, securing India's third gold medal of the tournament.

India added two more silver medals to their haul through strong campaigns in the 53kg and 57kg weight divisions. In the 53kg championship final, prominent Indian wrestler Antim Panghal was forced to settle for silver after conceding her gold medal bout against Sweden's Emma Jonna Denise Malmgren due to an injury (VIN).

Meanwhile, in the 57kg category, Neha Sharma put together an impressive run to reach the final. Facing a formidable opponent in China's Kexin Hong in the title clash, Sharma fought valiantly but sustained a 0-4 defeat on points to finish second on the podium.

The national squad secured an additional podium finish in the 53kg division as Nishu claimed a hard-fought bronze medal. In a fiercely contested tactical battle against Romania's Andrea Beatrice Ana, Nishu displayed immense defensive resilience. The bout ended in a 2-2 tie, but the Indian wrestler was declared the winner on criteria (VPO1) to secure her spot on the podium.

With these latest additions, the national squad has now accumulated an impressive total of 12 medals at the tournament, comprising three gold, four silver, and five bronze medals. The Indian campaign will now shift focus to the upcoming Greco-Roman weight categories as the contingent looks to finish the ranking series on a strong note.

Consolidated Medal Tally (Up to Day 4):

Women’s Wrestling:

59kg: Neha — Gold

76kg: Kajal — Gold

53kg: Antim Panghal — Silver

55kg: Hansika Lamba — Silver

57kg: Neha Sharma — Silver

62kg: Mansi — Silver

53kg: Nishu — Bronze

62kg: Savita — Bronze

Men’s Freestyle:

57kg: Aman Sehrawat — Gold

61kg: Deepak — Bronze

65kg: Vishal Kaliraman — Bronze

125kg: Rajat Ruhal — Bronze

Total Medals Won So Far: 12 (3 Gold, 4 Silver, 5 Bronze).

--IANS

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