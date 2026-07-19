July 19, 2026 1:52 AM हिंदी

NTA cracks down on fake OMR sheets; students warned against submitting AI-generated documents

NTA cracks down on fake OMR sheets; students warned against submitting AI-generated documents (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) In a stern warning amid rising concerns over manipulated documents, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a strong advisory to students and parents regarding the submission of OMR sheets for scrutiny.

The agency revealed that many OMR sheets recently submitted for review have turned out to be fake or artificially generated, prompting closer monitoring of all complaints.

The NTA stated that it is actively scrutinising every complaint received. However, it cautioned that submitting counterfeit or AI‑generated OMR sheets could lead to serious legal consequences for the complainants.

“Students and parents are advised to submit only original OMRs for scrutiny. Any fake/AI generated OMR may invite legal action against the complainant,” the agency said in its official post on X.

This development comes at a time when the credibility of the examination process has been under intense public scrutiny. The NTA’s move appears aimed at curbing attempts to misuse the re‑evaluation or scrutiny mechanism through forged documents created with advanced digital tools.

Officials indicated that the agency has already identified several suspicious cases and is taking firm steps to verify authenticity before proceeding with any rechecking requests.

The advisory underscores the growing challenge posed by artificial intelligence in academic and administrative processes. With easy access to AI image generation tools, some individuals appear to be attempting to fabricate evidence to challenge exam results.

The NTA has made it clear that such practices will not be tolerated and will invite strict legal action.

Education experts have welcomed the NTA’s proactive stance, calling it essential to protect the integrity of national‑level examinations. Parents and students have been urged to exercise caution and ensure that only genuine documents are submitted for any formal review process.

The agency’s latest communication reflects its commitment to maintaining transparency and fairness while dealing firmly with attempts to undermine the examination system.

As complaints continue to be monitored closely, the NTA has appealed to all stakeholders to cooperate and uphold the sanctity of the evaluation process. This warning is expected to deter fraudulent activities and reinforce trust in the agency’s mechanisms.

--IANS

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