Zanzibar President arrives in New Delhi, growing momentum in Strategic Partnership

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar, a semi-autonomous Tanzanian archipelago, arrived in New Delhi on Saturday as part of his official visit to India.

"Warmly welcome Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar, United Republic of Tanzania and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, as he arrives in New Delhi. The visit follows President Mwinyi's successful engagements in Chennai yesterday, where he attended the 63rd Convocation Ceremony of IIT Madras as the Chief Guest," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) wrote on X.

His visit holds special significance as the Zanzibar campus of IIT Madras has completed two years since its establishment in October 2023.

"The visit reflects the growing momentum in the India-Tanzania Strategic Partnership, building on longstanding people-to-people ties and our shared priorities as partners in the Global South," the MEA noted on X.

During the visit, Mwinyi and Vice President CP Radhakrishnan will hold talks to review the full spectrum of India-Tanzania ties and explore new avenues for future collaboration. External Affairs Minister (EAM) Jaishankar will also call on President Myinyi.

According to MEA, as partners in the Global South, India and Tanzania enjoy long-standing, close ties of friendship and cooperation across diverse sectors. The visit is expected to impart a renewed momentum to expanding bilateral ties for mutual benefit.

Last month, Hussein Ali Mwinyi commended India's vital role in Zanzibar's development during his meeting with the High Commissioner of India to Tanzania, Bishwadip Dey.

"President H.E. Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi today received the High Commissioner of India to Tanzania, H.E. Bishwadip Dey, at the State House in Zanzibar. President Mwinyi commended India’s vital role in Zanzibar’s development, particularly in investments, vocational training, and ICT innovation through IIT Madras Zanzibar," the Indian High Commission in Tanzania posted on X.

During the audience, High Commissioner Dey extended an official invitation from India's Vice President, Radhakrishnan, for President Mwinyi to visit India in July, including a visit to IIT Madras.

–IANS

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