Sunny Deol confirms he has done little work on ‘Ramayana’

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Actor Sunny Deol, who will be seen essaying the role of Lord Hanuman in the upcoming epic ‘Ramayana’, has said that he had a very limited scope of work in whatever he has shot for in the upcoming film.

There have been media reports of the actor having a very limited part in the film. However, the epic is told in 2 parts. Hence, the actor’s role will expand in the 2nd part of the film.

The actor attended a special event, Pratham Sankalp, for the film’s trailer preview in the national capital on Saturday.

During the event, he said, “See, to tell you the truth, I have only started my work in this film. I have to move ahead. But ‘Ramayana’ is the biggest thing for us Indians. And I thank Waheguruji that I got the opportunity to play the role of Lord Hanuman. I will try my best to play the role of Lord Hanuman because it's not easy to play the role of Lord Hanuman. But it will be a lot of fun”.

“He is naughty, innocent, powerful, and you all love him. And he is a devotee of Lord Ram. We need all your blessings because Namit has taken up such a big project. But I am sure that every Indian will definitely go and watch it. Thank you”, he added.

Elsewhere in the event, Ranbir Kapoor was seen touching the feet of Sunny Deol and the Indian poet, Kumar Vishwas. Ranbir took to the stage and greeted Kumar Vishwas and the senior actor paying his respect to them.

The special event for ‘Ramayana’ was held in the national capital ahead of the film’s trailer launch on July 24. The evening marked Pratham Sankalp, the ceremonial beginning of Ramayana's journey from Bharat to the World. Pratham Sankalp also marked the first public coming together of the principal cast of Ramayana, a landmark celebration that united generations of Indian cinema around one of India's greatest cultural legacies.

--IANS

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