135th Durand Cup: Jharkhand embraces Trophy Tour to mark Ranchi's historic debut as host venue

Ranchi, July 18 (IANS) The Trophy Tour of the 135th Durand Cup arrived in Ranchi on Saturday, marking the Jharkhand capital's debut as a Durand Cup host venue. Following its successful stop in Guwahati, the tournament's three iconic trophies were welcomed at the Kerketta Auditorium, Dipatoli Military Station, during a grand ceremonial function organised by the Eastern Command of the Indian Army.

The event was attended by Shri Sudivya Kumar, Hon'ble Minister for Tourism, Art, Culture, Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Jharkhand, as Chief Guest, and Major General Sajjan Singh Maan, General Officer Commanding, Combat IBG 23, as Guest of Honour. Also present were Shri Chhavi Ranjan, IAS, Director, Department of Sports, Government of Jharkhand; Brigadier K. Anand, Chief Operations Officer, Combat IBG 23; Brigadier Manoj Kumar Jha, Commander, 61 Infantry Brigade; Colonel Amit Kumar Yadav, Nodal Officer, Durand Cup Organising Committee; and Colonel Hem Chandra, Nodal Officer, Ranchi, along with senior civil and military officials, representatives of participating clubs, sponsors, partners and members of the football fraternity.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Sudivya Kumar, Hon'ble Minister for Tourism, Art, Culture, Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Jharkhand, said, “It is a matter of great pride and immense pleasure to welcome the 135th IndianOil Durand Cup to Ranchi. We eagerly look forward to the opening match on July 26, which will be graced by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Jharkhand. Ranchi is privileged to host some of India's leading football clubs along with an international team, and I am confident that football lovers will witness an exciting tournament. I express my gratitude to the Hon’ble Chief Minister and the Indian Army for making this endeavour possible. I invite everyone to come and be part of this grand sporting celebration. We also extend our traditional hospitality to all the visiting teams and guests.”

The ceremony at the Kerketta Auditorium featured a screening tracing the legacy of the Durand Cup and the ceremonial unveiling of the tournament's three trophies at Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier this month. Cultural performances showcasing the rich heritage of Jharkhand through Bhangra, Santhali, and Chhau dances added colour to the occasion before the dignitaries were felicitated and the tournament's three iconic trophies—the Durand Cup, the President's Cup, and the Simla Trophy—were ceremonially showcased. The programme concluded with the flagging off of the Trophy Road Show.

Also addressing the gathering, Major General Sajjan Singh Maan, General Officer Commanding, Combat IBG 23, said, “Following the successful hosting of the Durand Cup in Jamshedpur last year, the tournament has now expanded to Ranchi for the first time. This reflects our commitment to taking top-quality football to new regions while further strengthening Jharkhand's rich footballing tradition. We are delighted that the Birsa Munda Football Stadium has become part of the proud legacy of the Durand Cup, giving football fans across the state an opportunity to witness one of India's most prestigious football tournaments.”

Following the ceremonial flag-off, the Trophy Road Show carried the Durand Cup, President's Cup, and Simla Trophy through the heart of Ranchi, travelling via Kokar, Lalpur Chowk, Karamtoli Road, Kutchery Road, and Sujata Chowk before returning to Dipatoli Military Station. The convoy halted at Nucleus Mall, Morabadi Ground, and Firayalal Chowk, where cultural performances organised by the Department of Arts, Culture, Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Jharkhand, alongside displays by Army bands, transformed the Trophy Tour into a vibrant public celebration. Football enthusiasts gathered in large numbers at each stop to witness the iconic trophies up close, reflecting the growing excitement ahead of Ranchi's inaugural chapter as a Durand Cup host city.

Colonel Hem Chandra, Nodal Officer, Ranchi, highlighted the significance of Ranchi joining the Durand Cup's list of host venues and outlined the city's preparations for the tournament. He said, “It is a proud milestone as Ranchi prepares to host the Durand Cup for the first time. With top clubs, Services teams, and international participation coming to the city, we look forward to showcasing Jharkhand's passion for football and making Ranchi's debut as a Durand Cup host a memorable success.”

The Trophy Tour will continue on Monday, July 20, with a special outreach programme in Gumla, where the tournament's three iconic trophies will be welcomed by the district administration before embarking on a roadshow through the town. The convoy will halt at Tower Chowk and Patel Chowk before paying floral tributes at the statue of Param Vir Chakra awardee Shaheed Albert Ekka. The programme will culminate at Albert Ekka Stadium, where Shri Sudivya Kumar, Hon'ble Minister for Tourism, Art, Culture, Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Jharkhand, and Major General Sajjan Singh Maan, General Officer Commanding, Combat IBG 23, will address the gathering. A boys' exhibition football match and prize distribution ceremony will follow before the Trophy Tour concludes its Jharkhand leg.

As the newest host venue in the Durand Cup, Ranchi occupies a significant place in the tournament's continued expansion. The inclusion of the Jharkhand capital reflects the Durand Cup Organising Committee's commitment to taking top-level football to emerging sporting centres while strengthening the tournament's footprint across eastern India.

Attention will now shift to the football action, with Ranchi set to host all Group C fixtures at the Birsa Munda Football Stadium. The group brings together Indian Super League sides Jamshedpur FC and Sporting Club Delhi, the Indian Air Force Football Team, and Durand Cup debutants Defenders FC of the Sri Lankan Armed Forces. Ranchi's inaugural Durand Cup campaign will begin on July 26 with Jamshedpur FC taking on Defenders FC before concluding on August 13 with Jamshedpur FC taking on the Indian Air Force Football Team. Ranchi will also host a quarter-final on August 16.

Organised by the Eastern Command of the Indian Army on behalf of the three Services and with the support of the respective host state governments, the Durand Cup is the world's third-oldest surviving football competition. Established in 1888, it continues to occupy a unique place in Indian football by bringing together the country's leading clubs, Services teams, and international participation on one platform.

The trophies' next stop will be Kolkata on July 22 as excitement builds towards the kick-off of the 135th Durand Cup on July 25.

The 135th Durand Cup will be played from July 25 to August 23, 2026, across five host cities—Kolkata, Ranchi, Guwahati, Shillong, and Imphal. The 135th edition will feature 24 teams, including one foreign side representing the Sri Lankan Armed Forces, competing across 43 matches at six venues. The tournament will kick off with the Kolkata Derby between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on July 25 before culminating with the Final at the same venue on August 23.

--IANS

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