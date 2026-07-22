Shweta Tripathi speaks on evolution of her ‘Mirzapur’ character as she navigates power, grief, revenge

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Actress Shweta Tripathi, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Mirzapur: The Film’, has spoken up about the journey of her character in the franchise.

The actress shared that her character has covered a great deal of arc as she evolved from someone who believes in doing the right thing to navigating power, grief, revenge and ambition.

What began as a gritty crime drama on streaming has evolved into a cultural phenomenon, with characters, dialogues and moments becoming deeply embedded in popular culture. The streaming show has further expanded to cinematic canvas, and is waiting in the wings for the release.

Reflecting on the journey of the show, Shweta said, “When we started shooting Mirzapur almost eight years ago, none of us could have predicted the journey it would take. As actors, you hope your work connects with people, but very rarely does a show become part of everyday conversations, memes, celebrations and even the language people use. Mirzapur did that. It made us their Guddu Bhaiya and Golu Didi. Today, people don’t just watch the show, they care about the characters and root for them”.

For Shweta, the transition is a testament to the enduring love audiences have shown the series over the years and the emotional investment they’ve made in its characters.

She further mentioned, “That’s why Mirzapur becoming one of the first major Indian streaming franchises to make the leap to the big screen feels so special. It’s not just a film adaptation. It’s the result of years of audience love. Every season ended with people wanting more, revisiting the show, discussing theories and carrying these characters with them. In many ways, this film belongs to the fans as much as it belongs to us”.

The actress also said that the film also represents the continuation of her character, Golu Gupta’s deeply layered journey, a character she has inhabited for nearly a decade.

“What makes me particularly emotional is Golu’s journey. I’ve lived with her for years. She began as a young woman who believed in doing the right thing and gradually transformed into someone navigating power, grief, revenge and ambition. Watching audiences grow alongside her has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career. Even today, I meet young women who tell me they connected with her resilience, her flaws and her refusal to fit into expectations. That’s incredibly moving”, she added.

--IANS

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