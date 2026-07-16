Shweta Tiwari extends support to Sonam Wangchuk’s cause, slams CJP for using him to push their agenda

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Actress Shweta Tiwari has urged the government to listen to the concerns of activist, innovator and reformer Sonam Wangchuk.

On Thursday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and penned a long note in which she extended support to Sonam Wangchuk as she said he is fighting for a good cause.

She wrote, “Sonam Wangchuk is fighting for a genuine cause, education and the future of our children. That cause deserves attention, and the government should listen to his concerns seriously”.

However, the actress clarified that her stance is separate from the political satire movement, Cockroach Janta Party and criticised the way they have handled the protest.

She went on, “At the same time, I have absolutely no inclination towards CJP. I disagree with the way they are handling this and feel they are using his struggle to push their own agenda. I don't support that approach”.

“My support is for Sonam Wangchuk and the cause he is fighting for, not for any political group or organization trying to benefit from it. Whatever our political differences may be, we cannot afford to lose a man who has dedicated his life to the country and to education. The focus should remain on his message, his health, and finding a meaningful resolution”, she added.

Sonam Wangchuk has entered day 19 of hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. He has demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in competitive exams.

The raging issue of paper leaks across academia reached a fever pitch with the NEET paper leak. It involved allegations of question paper leaks, irregularities, and unfair advantages in India’s medical entrance exam conducted by the National Testing Agency. The controversy intensified after unusually high numbers of top scorers and perfect marks raised concerns. Students protested, demanding transparency, a re-test, and accountability. The government defended the exam process while investigations by agencies examined the extent of malpractice, affecting trust in the examination system.

--IANS

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