June 24, 2026 11:48 AM हिंदी

Shruti Haasan shares ‘belated Father’s Day’ post for ‘pookie papa’ Kamal Haasan

Shruti Haasan shares ‘belated Father’s Day’ for ‘pookie papa’ Kamal Haasan

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Actress Shruti Haasan has shared a belated Father’s Day celebration post for her father, veteran actor-politician Kamal Haasan, whom she lovingly called her “pookie papa”.

Shruti shared three pictures posing with her father, Kamal Haasan, and said that she loves him to the moon and beyond.

“Belated Father’s Day hang with @ikamalhaasan love you to the moon and beyond Appa so proud of you ! Of your soft heart and brilliant mind and all the other magic you possess. #pookieappa,” she wrote as the caption.

Talking about Shruti, the actress was last seen in the action thriller film Coolie and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Rachita Ram with Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde in special appearances.

In the film, a former coolie union leader investigates the death of his friend, which leads him to a dangerous crime syndicate.

She was recently seen in a dance number in the Ram Charan-starrer “Peddi”, a sports action drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana. It also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani.

Shruti made her acting debut as an adult with the Hindi film Luck in 2009. In 2011, she made her Telugu debut with Anaganaga O Dheerudu and Tamil debut with 7 Aum Arivu, Following a career breakthrough with the Tamil film 3, she established herself with her work in films such as Gabbar Singh, Balupu, Yevadu, Race Gurram, Krack and Waltair Veerayya.

Meanwhile, Kamal was last seen in Thug Life directed by Mani Ratnam. The film stars Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Ali Fazal, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy and Tanikella Bharani.

It marks the reunion of Haasan and Ratnam after their previous collaboration, Nayakan in 1987.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Madonna Sebastian-starrer 'Heartin' cleared for release with 'U' certificate (Photo: Trident Arts/X)

Madonna Sebastian-starrer 'Heartin' cleared for release with 'U' certificate

Women’s T20 WC: ‘We played our worst cricket,’ admits Pakistam skipper Sana after huge loss to AUS

Women’s T20 WC: Pakistan played their worst cricket, admits Fatima Sana after huge loss to AUS

Adani Group made record investment of over Rs 1.5 lakh crore in hard infrastructure in FY26

Adani Group made record investment of over Rs 1.5 lakh crore in hard infrastructure in FY26

Dwayne Johnson details wearing 'hot’ prosthetic bodysuit for ‘Moana’

Dwayne Johnson details wearing 'hot’ prosthetic bodysuit for ‘Moana’

Women’s T20 WC: Perry credits love for the game after Australia rout Pakistan

Women’s T20 WC: Perry credits love for the game after Australia rout Pakistan

Gautam Adani lays out 3 foundational steps to build organisation over next decade

Gautam Adani lays out 3 foundational steps to build organisation over next decade

Sonu Sood relives his childhood as he enjoys Mumbai’s first rain

Sonu Sood relives his childhood as he enjoys Mumbai’s first rain

Rights group calls for investigation into custodial death of Awami League activist in Bangladesh

Rights group calls for investigation into custodial death of Awami League activist in Bangladesh

Will explore legal recourse if I do not get clear answers: Manika Batra issues stern warning over Asiad snub

Will explore legal recourse if I do not get clear answers: Manika Batra issues stern warning over Asiad snub

Karthi, Malavika Mohanan-starrer 'Sardar 2' to hit screens on September 10 (Photo Credit: P S Mithran/X)

Karthi, Malavika Mohanan-starrer 'Sardar 2' to hit screens on September 10