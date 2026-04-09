April 09, 2026 10:16 AM हिंदी

Shriya Pilgaonkar cheats on clean-eating month, indulges in vada pav

Shriya Pilgaonkar cheats on clean-eating month, indulges in vada pav

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar revealed that she was supposed to eat clean for the entire month of April, but broke her healthy pattern by indulging in the lipsmacking Mumbai street food, Vada Pav.

Sharing a video of her indulgence, the actress said, “I was supposed to be eating clean this month and I am happy to report that I have failed miserably. I cannot resist Vada Pav on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. So good!”

Shriya has always been a fitness freak and also shares alot many videos and photos from her workout sessions on her social media account.

The actress follows a disciplined lifestyle.

On the professional front, Shriya recently wrapped up shooting for the movie adaptation of the “Mirzapur” series.

Shriya has shared her excitement about reuniting with the team and stepping back into the shoes of her popular character, Sweety Gupta.

Taking to her social media account, the actress had shared a string of pictures from the sets of “Mirzapur-The Movie” and also posted a few glimpses from the wrap up, on her social media account.

“It’s a wrap ! Always the best time with this gang on set ! Reuniting with this team & reliving Sweety Gupta felt so special. Cant wait for you to watch Mirzapur – The Film on the BIG screen. It’s going to be wild,” she wrote as the caption.

Shriya will next be seen in Haiwaan by director of the film Priyadarshan.

For the uninitiated, the film went on floors in August last year, and marks the reunion of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, and Saif Ali Khan after 18 years.

Talking about Shriya, the daughter of Marathi superstar Sachin Pilgaonkar, made her acting debut with the Marathi film Ekulti Ek in 2013 directed by her father, for which she earned the Maharashtra State Film Award for Best Debut.

Following her Hindi film debut with Fan, Shriya also featured in other projects like Mirzapur, Guilty Minds, The Broken News, and Taaza Khabar. For Guilty Minds and the film Ishq-e-Nadaan.

–IANS

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