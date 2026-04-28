Shreyas Talpade seeks blessing at Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga: The energy is something to be experienced

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Actor Shreyas Talpade offered prayers at the Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga in Madhya Pradesh.

On Tuesday, Shreyas took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a video comprising glimpses from his religious visit.

Sharing his experience with his Instagram family, the 'Golmaal Again' actor said that the energy of the place is something to be experienced.

"Thank you so much Rishi Patel ji & Agarwal ji for this Divine Darshan of Mahadev Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga. The energy of this place is something to be experienced. (sic)," read the caption on the post.

Shreyas added, "I consider myself extremely fortunate to have got this opportunity to offer my prayers here. May Bholenath bless us all. Har Har Mahadev."

Omkareshwar is the fourth Jyotirlinga among the twelve Jyotirlingas of Bhagwan Shiva. We find its mention in the ancient Hindu scriptures such as Skanda Purana, Shiva Purana, and Vayu Purana.

It is believed that after traversing the three worlds daily, Lord Shiva rests in Omkareshwar. Keeping this in view, special sleeping arrangements, along with Shayan Darshan are arranged in the Jyotirlinga.

On the professional front, Shreyas will next be seen in the socio-national drama, "The India Story", in which he will be seen sharing the screen with Kajal Aggarwal.

Made under the direction of Chettan DK, the project has been backed and written by Sagar B Shinde.

"The India Story" is slated to reach the cinema halls on July 24 this year.

Announcing the release date on social media, the makers wrote, "The poison was never in the fields alone. It was in the silence. #TheIndiaStory, Slow Poison in Progress. Coming in cinemas on 24th July 2026...Releasing in 3 languages #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu (sic)."

Backed by Sumit Bagade, Anita Jadhav, Vinayak Saidani, Kalpesh Shah, Devyani Khorate, and Prem Joshi, "The India Story" will be available in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

--IANS

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