Shreya Ghoshal says the era of digital, streaming impressions, followers makes it hard for singers to focus on craft

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) The 5-time National Award-winning playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, has spoken up on the challenge of making music in the era of streaming, digital impression, and social media.

The veteran singer spoke with IANS during her trans-continental travel for her shows, and says that the numbers, followers, and streaming data do make it difficult for any artiste to focus on the beauty of their craft.

She told IANS, “I feel that where there is just so much distraction of numbers, followers, algorithms and streams, it becomes a little difficult for you to stay very focused, and closer to what you are trying to do. I feel very lucky in that way that when I came, all these things were not there. Purely, the love of music was with people”.

She continued, “And from there, people pulled me forward. Although the platforms, which are available to you right now, give you the medium to reach the audience. You have to constantly innovate. So, I salute the younger generation, who are making it today because to do good music, and at the same time, connect with the audiences, and to keep working on their craft is very difficult in today's world”.

She also spoke about the endless process of learning in an artiste’s life, and how the younger generation has the learning software pre-installed in their subconscious and world view.

She shared, “I am sure this passion is there in many artistes. It is not like it is exclusive to only me or a few. I see a lot of young singers and composers, people who are creating music, they are very passionate about what they are doing. I must say that they are very creative. And they are not trying to follow someone blindly. The passion is cultivated through a lot of things. People who you have listened to, your surroundings, who have been your teachers in real life or people who you have listened to the most, and found inspiration in their journey”.

She further mentioned, “I have also done that same thing. I have taken that inspiration from so many people whom I have met and followed. Even today when I meet people who are my contemporaries, my seniors or even younger ones. I learn something from them at all times. The learning never stops. It's not always hard work, it has to be something special”.

“There has to be that X factor in the way you are creating. There has to be a soul. Any art whether it's painting or music or dance, until there are no emotions, it has no value”, she added.

--IANS

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