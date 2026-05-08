May 08, 2026 3:58 PM हिंदी

Shreya Ghoshal says she has photographic memory, shares how it comes in handy during performances

Shreya Ghoshal says she has photographic memory, shares how it comes in handy during performances

Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) The 5-time National Award-winning playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, who recently released the live album of her All Hearts Tour, has spoken up on the art of visualisation in the craft of singing.

The veteran playback singer spoke with IANS from overseas while promoting her All Hearts Tour live album. She shared that she has a photographic memory, and that comes in handy while performing in front of the mic or on the stage.

She told IANS, “Everything for me is photographic memory or photographic references. I use that a lot. For me every song becomes a painting. Every song has a color. I see a face in a certain way. It's a picture. An antara has a color. It has hints of yellow or blue. I googled recently if it actually happens. For me it works a lot. I feel everything is cinematic when you’re singing for the screen. What happens on screen, what would be the style? There are so many songs. Which have a lot of expressive words. There is a question, there is an answer if it's a duet. I try to visualize the choreography”.

He further mentioned, “In my mind. I don't even know who the actor is. But in my mind, I visualise it. So that kind of translates when I am singing live also. So that expression comes on my face or it comes in my singing. Everything is visual. And somehow, music can branch out in every different style. I think music is. In the center of all of it. It's a very divine craft, and art, which God has given”.

Meanwhile, her ‘All Hearts Tour’ live album has been released under the label of Sony Music India.

--IANS

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