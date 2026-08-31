Shreya Ghoshal opens up on her longest tour across North America

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal has spoken up about her “longest tour across North America” as she is set to perform to a live audience in the middle of the festive season.

Following successful legs across Europe, Australia and Asia, the singer is set to embark on her spectacular ‘The Unstoppable Tour 2026’ across North America this September. The tour spans an extensive lineup of cities across the United States and Canada in a single month covering 12 cities.

Talking about the same, Shreya Ghoshal told IANS, “This tour holds a very special place in my heart and marks a landmark chapter in the whole ‘Unstoppable’ journey. In a career spanning over two decades, this will be my longest tour across North America in a single month, and I’m genuinely excited to be coming back. I’m also very happy to be working with Manish, Deepa Sood and the entire Intense Entertainment team once again. When you’re performing across so many cities in such a short span, having a team that understands you and makes the journey feel effortless means a lot. My last visit gave me some beautiful memories, and I had promised myself and my audiences that I would come back. I’m so happy that I’m finally keeping that promise”.

She further mentioned, “There’s something very special about performing here, especially as we head into the festive season, and I’m looking forward to creating that mood and celebrating it with my audiences. Every night on stage reminds me of why I love what I do. Music has this incredible ability to bring people together, no matter where they come from or how far apart they are”.

The tour will kick off in Boston on September 4, followed by Newark on September 5, Virginia on September 6, Columbus on September 9, Chicago on September 11, Toronto on September 13, Houston on September 18, Dallas on September 19, Austin on September 20, Seattle on September 24, the Bay Area on September 26, and conclude in Los Angeles on September 27, 2026.

Manish Sood, National Promoter and Founder of Intense Entertainment, said, “There is a certain excitement that comes with experiencing an artist live, and we couldn’t be happier to bring Shreya Ghoshal back to North America”.

The special tour is organised by Manish Sood and Deepa Sahani Sood’s Intense Entertainment. Another interesting aspect of the tour is that Shreya and her entire touring team will travel together between cities in sleeper coaches, a format rarely seen on this scale in America.

--IANS

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