Shraddha Srinath cycles across Kyrgyzstan; says she shed tears of joy and pride while completing expedition!

Bangalore, Sep 1 (IANS) Actress Shraddha Srinath, who was recently on a holiday to Kyrgyzstan, has now shared details of what she witnessed while cycling across the beautiful country and how she shed tears of joy and pride while completing the expedition that required her to cover a distance of 341 kilometres over a period of eight days.

Taking to her Instagram page to share pictures of herself in Kyrgyzstan, Shraddha Srinath wrote, "I cycled across Kyrgyzstan and I have so much say about it but I’m not sure where to begin. Should I talk about how every time I saw a beautiful sight I muttered “freaking hell” and @broken.brain corrected me gently saying, “freaking heaven”. He wasn’t wrong. Or about how I rode across mountainous, gravelly roads, through gorges and up mountain passes, down steep valleys, by streams of water and across the endless Asian steppes and on the very hallowed ground that is better known today as the Silk Route?"

The actress wondered if she should tell about Emir, a three-year-old kid, who could barely talk but who kept pointing at every piece of horse dung his tiny eyes could find, announcing each one with an emphatic “beh.”

The actress asked if she should tell about how she saw young teenage boys riding horses and herding their sheep back into their homes before the sun set.

Stating that she believed that she had witnessed one of the most stunning parts of the world, the actress said, "Maybe I’ll tell you about the time that I raced a small bird that was flying low, to which I lost, gracefully. Or how years after childhood, I relearnt how to balance and ride the cycle without holding the handlebars and I felt so euphoric I could explode."

The actress pointed out how during every moment of her day, she was deeply grateful for having the privilege to see such incredible sights and for simply being alive.

Shraddha, who wanted to put across the point that the locals were friendly and warm, said that everyone they passed - villagers in their rattling Soviet Union era trucks or fellow cyclists gasping away - flashed their widest smiles and waved and nodded at them, sometimes with words of encouragement.

She also spoke about how one night, when they had camped by Issyk Kul, Tashtan atta sang old Kyrgyz songs for them in his 70-year-old throaty voice. The actress described the effort as being "right out of a dream".

Stating that ‘Jashoo Keremet’ was the Kyrgyz way of saying “life is beautiful”, the actress said she shed tears of pride and joy when the expedition was over -- 341 kilometres over eight days.

Shraddha said that she had endless stories about her journey, just like the stars in the night sky when they had camped before Shilbili Pass but wondered from where she should begin to narrate them.

It may be recalled that actress, had only in May this year, completed 10 years in the film industry.

--IANS

mkr/