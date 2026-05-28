May 28, 2026 5:12 PM हिंदी

Shraddha Kapoor answers like a boss as netizen comments on her messy room: Dil saaf hona chahiye

Shraddha Kapoor answers like a boss as netizen comments on her messy room: Dil saaf hona chahiye

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Actress Shraddha Kapoor uploaded a fun video of herself flaunting her graceful moves to Michael Jackson's song "Bad" on Thursday.

While most of the Insta users found the clip enchanting, a netizen tried to troll the 'Stree' actress for her messy room visible in the background.

However, just like a true boss lady, Shraddha gave a befitting reply to the cybercitizen.

Shraddha took to her official Instagram Stories and shared the comment that read, "Jiska bii room h bohat safai ki jarurat h (sic)."

Reacting to this, the 'Aashiqui 2' actress hilariously penned, "Room jaisa bhi ho, Dil saaf hona chahiye. (sic)"

Shraddha can be seen doing some fierce moves in the clip captured by beau Rahul Mody.

"Koi aisa dhoondho jo aapka aisa dance nikaal paaye (Find someone in front of whom you can dance like this)," the caption on the post read.

Refreshing your memory, the rumors of Shraddha and Rahul being in a relationship started doing the rounds in early 2024 after the two were seen leaving together post a dinner date in Mumbai.

Following this, the lovebirds even attended the lavish pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant together.

In June last year, Shraddha made her relationship with her writer beau Instagram official.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she uploaded a selfie with Rahul as the two twinned in white.

The still showed Shraddha adorably holding Rahul's arm in the photo captioned, "Dil rakh le, Neend toh vaapis de de yaar" (Take away my heart, but at least return my sleep)."

Coming to Shraddha's professional commitments, she will next be seen leading the biopic based on the life of the legendary Marathi folk performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar titled "Eetha".

Her lineup further includes the third instalment of her popular 'Stree' franchise.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Railways to deploy 200 intercity trains from Kazipet manufacturing unit

Railways to deploy 200 intercity trains from Kazipet manufacturing unit

'I can play cricket with smile again': Ecclestone eyes T20 WC redemption after 'tough' phase

'I can play cricket with smile again': Ecclestone eyes T20 WC redemption after 'tough' phase

Bhopal Leopards reveal squad ahead of MPL T20 Scindia Cup 2026

Bhopal Leopards reveal squad ahead of MPL T20 Scindia Cup 2026

Iran's ballistic missile successfully intercepted by Kuwaiti forces: US Central Command (File Image)

Iran's ballistic missile successfully intercepted by Kuwaiti forces: US Central Command

Celebrated Urdu poet Bashir Badr passes away at 91, Javed Akhtar expresses grief

Celebrated Urdu poet Bashir Badr passes away at 91, Javed Akhtar expresses grief

China steps up action against illegal offshore trading by brokers

China steps up action against illegal offshore trading by brokers

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s style of play is a brand to admire but comes at a cost, says former SRH head coach Tom Moody after they suffered a 47-run loss to Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Eliminator clash. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: SRH’s style of play is a brand to admire but comes at a cost, says Moody

Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles to visit India for Defence Ministers' Dialogue (File image)

Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles to visit India for Defence Ministers' Dialogue

P&G Hygiene Q4 profit slips 2 pc, revenue declines 5 pc

P&G Hygiene Q4 profit slips 2 pc, revenue declines 5 pc

Indian BFSI sector faces cyberattacks at 1.6 times global average: Report

Indian BFSI sector faces cyberattacks at 1.6 times global average: Report