PM Modi extends Eid greetings to Bangladesh counterpart Tarique Rahman, reaffirms closer bilateral ties

Dhaka, May 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday conveyed Eid-ul-Adha greetings to his Bangladeshi counterpart Tarique Rahman and the people of Bangladesh, expressing New Delhi's readiness to work together on deepening bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

“This sacred festival forms an integral part of India’s rich and diverse cultural heritage and is celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm by millions of people of the Islamic faith across the country," Bangladesh's leading newspaper, The Daily Star quoted from PM Modi’s letter shared by the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

He said that the festival embodies enduring values of sacrifice, compassion and brotherhood, which are vital for building a peaceful and inclusive world.

PM Modi noted that India and Bangladesh share a deep-rooted partnership based on shared sacrifices, cultural similarities, and mutual goals of peace, stability and growth.

“The Indian government looks forward to working closely with the Bangladesh government to strengthen people-centric cooperation in various domains. Our shared vision as reflected in our national development goals is aimed at the mutual benefit of our peoples,” he wrote.

Wishing Rahman good health and well-being, PM Modi expressed optimism about the continued growth and prosperity of the people of Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Rahman thanked PM Modi for his wishes and expressed hope for continued strengthening of bilateral ties between the two nations anchored in mutual respect, friendship and goodwill.

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his very kind greetings to me and the people of Bangladesh on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. May the relations between the peoples of Bangladesh and India continue to be strengthened on the foundations of mutual respect, friendship, and goodwill,” Bangladesh Prime Minister's Office posted on its social media platforms.

On May 24, during his farewell call on Prime Minister Rahman, outgoing Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma had reaffirmed India's willingness to deepen multifaceted engagement with Bangladesh for the mutual benefit and shared prosperity of the people of both countries.

During the meeting, Rahman thanked the High Commissioner for his contributions to bilateral relations and conveyed best wishes for his next assignment.

Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman was also present during the meeting.

According to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, both sides also briefly discussed various potential areas of cooperation driven by the development priorities of the two countries.

--IANS

scor/as