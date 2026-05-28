Next phase of India’s economic growth to emerge from Himalayan region: Minister

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) The next phase of India’s economic expansion will increasingly emerge from sectors and resources that remained underexplored for decades, particularly in the Himalayan region, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, said on Thursday.

The Himalayan economy is set to become a major contributor to India’s future economic growth as the country moves towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, he said while addressing the National Technology Day programme at CSIR–Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT), Palampur.

Focused scientific interventions in Himalayan sectors received unprecedented momentum under Prime Minister Narendra Modi through initiatives such as the Aroma Mission and Floriculture Mission, which are generating livelihood opportunities for farmers, women, youth, star-ups and entrepreneurs across Himalayan states and Union Territories.

The tulip flower from this same institute was part of the offering made by PM Modi during the "Pran Pratishtha" prayers at Ayodhya, the minister recalled.

He visited various facilities of the institute and interacted with scientists, innovators, farmers, startups and entrepreneurs associated with different Himalayan technology missions being carried out by CSIR-IHBT.

He said the institute is playing a vital role in transforming Himalayan bioresources into commercially viable products and technologies for sectors such as medicine, wellness, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, floriculture and agri-biotechnology.

Describing CSIR-IHBT as a unique scientific institution integrating multiple dimensions of Himalayan biodiversity, traditional knowledge and commercial innovation, Dr Singh said the institute has emerged as one of the country’s leading centres for sustainable utilization of Himalayan bioresources.

He said the institute’s work spans diverse areas including agrotechnology, biotechnology, environmental sciences, nutrition technologies, phytopharmaceuticals and fermentation technologies.

Referring to the success of the Aroma Mission, the minister said Himachal Pradesh has emerged as the country’s leading producer of aromatic wild marigold oil, generating substantial income for farmers and entrepreneurs.

Dr Singh said scientific institutions are increasingly becoming instruments of grassroots transformation under PM Modi’s leadership by integrating science, innovation and entrepreneurship with rural development and economic empowerment.

--IANS

na/