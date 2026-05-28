Shukla retained as Bengal men’s head coach; Tiwary, Saha, Majumdar named age-group coaches

Kolkata, May 28 (IANS) The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has retained former India all-rounder Laxmi Ratan Shukla as head coach of the Bengal senior men’s team for the 2026‑27 domestic cricket season, while appointing former Maharashtra batter Surendra Bhave as his deputy.

The CAB had invited applications for a broader set of coaching roles on April 24, sparking speculation that Shukla’s tenure might end after Bengal were beaten in the Ranji Trophy semi-finals by eventual champions Jammu and Kashmir in Kalyani.

But the CAB confirmed his continuation on Thursday after an independent screening process was over, comprising a panel of Arun Lal, Devang Gandhi, and Kalyan Choudhury. “The evaluation was conducted strictly independently through comprehensive interviews, ensuring a fair, merit‑based and unbiased selection process,” it said in a statement.

Shukla, who has been in charge of the Bengal senior men’s team since 2022, guided Bengal to playing the Ranji Trophy final in 2022/23 and two semifinals. Bhave, who made 7,971 runs from 97 first-class matches at an average of 58.18, brings vast coaching experience and was also a member of the selection committee who picked the 2011 Men’s ODI World Cup winning team.

Bhave, who will additionally serve as the team’s batting consultant, has previously coached Maharashtra, Punjab, and Odisha in domestic cricket. For the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy, Bengal is placed alongside Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Services, Gujarat, Kerala, Delhi, and Odisha.

For the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, Bengal are in Group A alongside reigning champions Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Baroda, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Karnataka, and Mizoram. For the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Bengal are in Group D with Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Tripura, Odisha, Assam, and Pondicherry.

Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary will begin his coaching journey as men’s under‑19 coach, with Dattatreya Mukherjee being the deputy coach. Ex-India wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha will continue as men’s under‑23 head coach and will be assisted by Sabir Ali.

Anustup Majumdar, who played 103 first-class matches and scored 5,962 runs at an average of 41.40 for Bengal, has retired after a 22‑year career to take charge as the men’s under-16 head coach and will be assisted by Gautam Shome (Jr).

--IANS

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