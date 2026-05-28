Railways to deploy 200 intercity trains from Kazipet manufacturing unit

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) The Kazipet rail manufacturing unit of Indian Railways is nearing completion and is expected to become a key production hub for intercity trains aimed at improving short-distance connectivity across the country, the Ministry of Railways said on Thursday.

Under the initial plan, the facility will manufacture 200 intercity trains over the next five years, according to the ministry.

Union Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State for Railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu reviewed the operationalisation plans of the Kazipet Rail Manufacturing Unit along with senior officials.

The trains to be produced at the facility will be deployed across India for short-distance intercity travel, typically covering distances of around 300 km with frequent stops to connect nearby towns and cities.

According to the ministry, the services are designed to provide an affordable and efficient travel option for passengers, including students, workers and people travelling for healthcare and other daily needs.

Officials said the new intercity trains will function like shuttle services linking adjacent towns, to shift a significant portion of short-distance passenger movement from roads to railways.

The trains will feature modern specifications, including automatic door closing systems, improved ventilation, and a 20-coach configuration. Each coach will be equipped with two toilets placed at both ends.

The coaches will also include advanced jerk-free couplers and bogies, while the trains will be designed for speeds of up to 130 kmph.

In addition, the trains will be fitted with regenerative braking systems, allowing energy generated during braking to be fed back into the grid, improving energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions compared to road transport.

The ministry said the introduction of such a large fleet will significantly enhance green and clean transport capacity in the country and support the shift towards more sustainable mobility solutions.

--IANS

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