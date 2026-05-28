May 28, 2026 7:47 PM हिंदी

EAM Jaishankar calls on Cyprus President, discusses West Asia situation and India's Mediterranean interests

EAM Jaishankar calls on Cyprus President, discusses West Asia situation and India's Mediterranean interests

Nicosia, May 28 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday called on Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides, holding discussions on the evolving situation in West Asia and India's interests in the Mediterranean.

"Delighted to call on President Nikos Christodoulides of the Republic of Cyprus today. Conveyed warm greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," EAM Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting.

"The recent State Visit saw significant outcomes, taking our partnership to its next phase. Assured the President of strong follow up. Discussed the evolving situation in West Asia/Middle East, as also India’s interests in the Mediterranean," he added.

EAM Jaishankar is currently on an official visit to Cyprus, where he attended the Informal Meeting of the European Union (EU) Foreign Ministers and met his counterparts from various nations, including Netherlands, Poland, France, Ukraine, Estonia and Saudi Arabia.

Christodoulides was on a State Visit to India from May 20-23 which gave a significant boost to bilateral ties. After their meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, PM Narendra Modi had announced that both countries have agreed to elevate bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership.

"Happy to have met President Nikos Christodoulides in Delhi. We held extensive deliberations on further strengthening the India-Cyprus friendship. Considering the close ties between our nations, we have decided to elevate our friendship into a Strategic Partnership," PM Modi wrote on X after meeting Christodoulides.

"Ours is indeed a strong and futuristic partnership rooted in shared values. The growing investment linkages between our nations are a matter of immense joy, and we hope to increase trade and economic ties in the times to come," he had added.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), several key outcomes emerged from the bilateral discussions, including agreements on the establishment of a Joint Working Group (JWG) on Counter-Terrorism, cooperation between the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service and Cyprus’ Diplomatic Academy, as well as collaboration in higher education and research.

President Christodoulides also shared a memorable moment with PM Modi during the visit as the two leaders posed for a selfie at Hyderabad House. Sharing the picture on X, the Cyprus President wrote, “Prime Minister Modi, my good friend Narendra, I wish to express my deepest appreciation to you personally, and to the people of India, for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to me and my delegation.”

--IANS

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