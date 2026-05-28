Excited to test ourselves against world’s best, says Pakistan skipper Sana ahead of T20 WC

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) Pakistan captain Fatima Sana said her team is looking forward to testing itself against the world’s best players in the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England, set to take place from June 12 to July 5. Pakistan is in Group 1 of the tournament alongside India, South Africa, Bangladesh, Australia, and the Netherlands.

The Fatima Sana-led side will also take part in two warm-up fixtures against Sri Lanka and Scotland. “It is an exciting time for the Pakistan women’s cricket team, and the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in England is another chance for us to showcase our skills on the global stage. “The best thing about major tournaments is being able to test yourself against the best players and teams in the world while carrying your country’s badge on your chest. World Cups bring pressure, emotion, and memories together.

“Those are the moments that every cricketer dreams of being part of, and I’m looking forward to taking to the field with my teammates. It was an honour to lead the team at the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, and I’m thrilled to once again be able to captain the side at this tournament,” Sana wrote in her column for the ICC on Thursday.

Highlighting the balance in the squad, with Pakistan having both talented youngsters and experienced players, Sana said, “What is great about this team is the balance between young girls and experienced players. We have match‑winners in different departments and players who can step up in pressure situations.

“We have players like Muneeba Ali, Sadia (Iqbal), and Nashra (Sandhu) who have consistently performed and have valuable experience of playing in major tournaments,” she added.

On preparations for the mega event, with Pakistan beating Zimbabwe at home and then set to take part in a tri-series featuring Ireland and West Indies in Dublin, Sana, who hit the fastest half-century in women's T20I cricket in just 15 balls. said, “Preparation has been very productive so far. The players understand the responsibility of representing Pakistan at a major tournament, so the focus and intensity in training have been really good.

“As well as skills, we have also worked a lot on mindset, which is very important in big games. We have grown a lot in terms of confidence, clarity, and game awareness. The team now understands better how to manage key moments in matches and how to respond under pressure. Experiences from major tournaments always help shape a group, and I believe this team is becoming more mature with every series and tournament we play.”

Sana also said global tournaments provide opportunities for cultural and personal growth for cricketers worldwide. “Seeing different cultures and seeing different approaches to the game are two of the nicest things about playing in global tournaments. Learning from experienced players and conversations with them helps you grow as a player, a leader, and a person.

“T20 cricket has also had a huge impact on the growth of women’s cricket globally. The format brings more energy, entertainment, and attention to the game, which helps create bigger opportunities for the players and teams. In many ways, T20 cricket has helped take the women’s game to a wider audience.

“This tournament is a strong statement for women’s cricket. The investment in the women’s game has been great. It gives players more belief, more opportunities, and shows young girls that women’s cricket is being valued at the highest level. This will help push the game forward in the right direction,” she concluded.

--IANS

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