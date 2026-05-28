Anupam Kher commences the shoot for 'Shri Ram Bhoomi'

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher has commenced the shoot of his next titled "Shri Ram Bhoomi."

The makers, Zee Studios, Dancing Shiva Films, and Cinekorn Entertainment, started the shoot of the drama on an auspicious note on Thursday.

The film is being made under the direction of the National Award-winning filmmaker Kamakhya Narayan Singh and enjoys a powerful cast including Anupam Kher, Ritwik Bhowmik, and Amruta Khanvilkar, along with others.

While the makers have decided to keep the details around the film tightly under wraps, the title "Shree Ram Bhoomi" has already raised excitement about the storyline.

The project promises an intense and compelling cinematic experience rooted in faith, sacrifice, truth, and one of the most consequential chapters in modern Indian history.

Sharing a couple of pictures from the mahurat ceremony, the makers Zee Studios, Dancing Shiva Films, and Cinekorn Entertainment wrote on social media, "A title that echoes emotion.A story shrouded in intrigue.The journey of #ShriRamBhoomi officially begins. Starring @AnupamPKher #RitwikBhowmik and @AmrutaOfficial . Directed by @KamakhyaNarayan (sic)."

In addition to this, Kher will be seen reprising his beloved character of Kamal Kishore Khosla in the second installment of the 2006 film “Khosla Ka Ghosla!”.

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the sequel will feature a couple of familiar faces from the original drama, including Boman Irani, Parvin Dabas, Ranvir Shorey, Kiran Juneja, and Tara Sharma. Adding some freshness, Ravi Kishan has also been roped in to essay a crucial role in “Khosla Ka Ghosla 2”.

His exciting lineup also includes a yet untitled drama with Sooraj Barjatya.

Kher enjoys a long professional and personal association with Barjatya, who was the 5th assistant for his first film "Saaransh", which recently completed 42 years of release.

The cast, crew, and storyline of the film with Barjatya have been kept under wraps for now.

--IANS

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