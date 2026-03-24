Shraddha Arya says 'Goofy, happy, & completely in love' as she wishes husband on his birthday

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) A popular name in the television industry, Shraddha Arya showered her husband, Rahul Nagal, with love on his birthday with an adorable wish on social media.

Declaring herself to be goofy, happy, and absolutely in love, Shraddha penned on her official Instagram handle, "Goofy, happy, and completely in love…HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my forever!!!" #Hubub (sic)".

The photos dropped by the 'Kumkum Bhagya' actress on her account featured her on what seemed to be a dinner date with her husband on his special day.

In one of the snaps, Shraddha was even seen giving her husband a peck on the cheek.

For those who do not know, Shraddha tied the knot with the Indian Navy Officer Rahul Nagal in an intimate ceremony in New Delhi on November 17, 2021.

The couple announced their first pregnancy on social media in September 2024 and welcomed twins- a girl and a boy on November 29, 2024.

As the two celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary in November last year, Shraddha wished her husband with a heartfelt post that read, "Love grew, times TWO… Happy 4 years to us, Hubby! (red heart emoji) #FourAtFour #FantasticFour #OurWeekend."

Shraddha keeps on sharing such lovely updates from her personal and professional life on social media.

In her recent post, she revealed that she cannot wait to meet fellow actress Divyanka Tripathi’s ‘little miracle’.

Shraddha recently met her good friend Divyanka for the first time since the latter's pregnancy announcement.

Spilling her excitement on social media, the 'Tumhari Paakhi' actress shared, “Afternoons like these…old friends, little ones, and love growing in the most beautiful way. So special catching up with you both… can’t wait to meet your little miracle soon @divyankatripathidahiya @vivekdahiya.”

The 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actress was seen flaunting her baby bump for the first time since announcing her pregnancy.

--IANS

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