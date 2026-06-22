Shrachi Rarh Tigers crowned Bengal Men’s T20 League Season 3 champions

Kolkata, June 22 (IANS) Shrachi Rarh Tigers outclassed Sobisco Smashers Malda by nine runs (DLS Method) in the summit clash at the Eden Gardens to clinch their maiden Bengal T20 League Season 3 men's title.

The victory also ensured that the competition crowned a new champion for the third season of the league.

Skipper Shahbaz Ahmed led from the front with a brilliant unbeaten 88 off 46 balls, an innings studded with seven fours and six sixes, to guide his side to a memorable victory.

Put into bat after the match was reduced to 15 overs per side due to rain, Rarh Tigers recovered brilliantly from 10/3 to post a challenging 165/4. Shahbaz anchored the innings with a captain's knock and was ably supported by Gaurav Singh Chauhan, who smashed 55 off 30 balls.

Akhil was the pick of the Malda bowlers, claiming two wickets.

In reply, chasing a revised target of 107 in 9 overs, Malda fought hard but fell short, scoring 97/5 in the allotted overs. Abhimanyu Easwaran top-scored with a fine 38 off 22 balls.

For Rarh Tigers, Sukhmeet Singh bagged two wickets, while Raju Halder and Rohit Kumar claimed one wicket each.

The champions were awarded prize money of Rs 50 lakh, while runners-up Sobisco Smashers Malda received Rs 30 lakh for their impressive campaign.

The Bengal T20 League is a franchise-based T20 cricket competition organised under the aegis of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). The league features eight city-based franchises representing the breadth of West Bengal - Adamas Howrah Warriors, Novus Royals Purulia, Kolkata Royal Tigers, Murshidabad Kings & Kueens, Rashmi Nes Medinipur Wizards, Servotech Siliguri Strikers, Shrachi Rarh Tigers, and Sobisco Smashers Malda — competing across men's and women's competitions.

Brief Scores: Shrachi Rarh Tigers: 165/4 (15 overs) beat Sobisco Smashers Malda: 97/5 (9 overs)

--IANS

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