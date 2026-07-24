Canada busts major cross-border drug network, seizes nearly C$140 million worth of narcotics

Ontario, July 24 (IANS) Canadian authorities have dismantled an alleged cross-border drug trafficking network in one of Ontario’s largest drug seizures by weight, with investigators recovering illegal drugs worth nearly C$140 million and charging 21 people, local media reported.

The operation, named Project Bay, resulted in the seizure of approximately 973 kilograms of suspected cocaine, 660 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine and 49 kilograms of suspected opium, according to a joint statement issued by police and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

Authorities also seized 230 oxycodone tablets, 17 firearms, including an anti-tank rifle, ammunition, prohibited weapons and related devices during the investigation. Police said officers additionally recovered high-end jewellery, money counters, 43 cellphones, six laptops, and cash including approximately C$80,000 and US$10,000. A vehicle believed to be connected to the alleged offences was also seized.

The investigation was launched by Windsor Police in January 2025. The CBSA joined the following month to assist in identifying and investigating the network allegedly involved in importing illegal drugs into Canada. As the probe expanded across provincial and international borders, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) also became involved.

Investigators allege that the group operated through a broker-style model within the commercial trucking industry, using legitimate transportation channels to move illegal substances.

According to police, established contacts were allegedly used to recruit truck drivers who knowingly transported drugs across the border while hiding them within lawful supply chains.

The international aspect of the investigation involved assistance from United States agencies, including Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Authorities said multiple individuals have been charged in connection with the alleged trafficking operation.

Police described Project Bay as a significant disruption to an organised criminal network allegedly involved in the movement of large quantities of illegal drugs through commercial transportation routes.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue to examine the full scope of the alleged operation and identify any additional individuals or entities connected to the network.

--IANS

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