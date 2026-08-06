Shivangi Joshi appears upset in a quiet moment at Farah Khan's star-studded 'Lock Upp' success bash

Mumbai, August 6 (IANS) Filmmaker and Lock Upp host Farah Khan hosted a glittering success party to celebrate the grand success of the reality show's season 2 on Wednesday night.

While the evening was filled with laughter, dancing and reunions, a brief moment involving first runner-up Shivangi Joshi was caught on camera.

As the camera on the party floor moved around recording the celebrations, most of the guests were seen chatting, laughing and enjoying the evening.

However, as the camera panned across the room, Shivangi Joshi was briefly seen standing in a corner with two guests. She appeared quiet and reserved compared to the rest of the crowd.

As soon as the camera turned towards her, the actress graciously smiled and acknowledged it with a warm wave before blending back into the celebrations.

Farah Khan who put up the iconic song, 'Om Shanti Om' from her superhit movie of the same name as the background score, captioned her party video as, "Epic success party for an epic season!!"

Meanwhile, Apoorva Mukhija was spotted engrossed in a fun conversation with producer Ekta Kapoor, while actors Arjun Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Shweta Tiwari, Maheep Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Vinny Arora, and many others added star power to the bash.

The celebration also saw the presence of almost the entire Lock Upp Season 2 family, including winner Shreya Kalra, Harshad Chopda, Apoorva Mukhija, Yogesh,, Shreshtha Iyer, Madhuri Grover and other contestants. Shreya Kalra's boyfriend was also present at the celebration, cheering for the winner.

Despite the intense rivalry that took place inside the Lock Upp house during the tenure of the show, the success bash painted a different picture altogether.

Otherwise in-house rivams Shivangi Joshi and winner Shreya Kalra were later seen dancing their hearts out together during a fun girls' dance, twirling to the music as fellow contestant Harshad Chopda too joined them. Harshad was also seen warmly hugging Shreya.

For the uninitiated, Lock Upp Season 2 concluded with its grand finale on August 5. Shreya Kalra lifted the winner's trophy, while Shivangi Joshi finished as the first runner-up. Yogesh emerged as the second runner-up, followed by Shilpa Shinde in fourth place and Ram Kapoor as the fifth runner-up.

–IANS

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