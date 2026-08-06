Keely Shaye Brosnan on 25 years with husband Pierce Brosnan: Looking forward to the next 25 years

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) As they celebrate 25 years of marital bliss, Keely Shaye Brosnan has marked the moment with Hollywood star Pierce Brosnan by sharing an anniversary post calling life with him "an adventure" and said that she is looking forward to the next 25 years with him.

Keely shared a string of romantic pictures with her husband Pierce from their younger days to now.

She wrote: “Happy 25th wedding anniversary my love! What an adventure life is with you.

Looking forward to the next 25 years beside you @piercebrosnanofficial.”

It was in In 1994, Brosnan met American journalist Keely Shaye Smith in Mexico. They were married in 2001 at Ballintubber Abbey in Ireland. They have two sons together named Dylan and Paris.

Pierce Brosnan got worldwide fame playing James Bond in four James Bond films from 1995 to 2002: GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough and Die Another Day.

Brosnan has appeared in films such as The Fourth Protocol, The Lawnmower Man, Mrs. Doubtfire, Dante's Peak, The Thomas Crown Affair, Mamma Mia!, The Great Discovery, The Ghost Writer, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, The November Man, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, Black Adam, The Thursday Murder Club, MobLand.

In 1997, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his contributions to the film industry.

He will next be seen in Cliffhanger an action thriller film serving as a reboot of the 1993 film. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, it stars Lily James, Nell Tiger Free, Franz Rogowski, and Pierce Brosnan. It is the second installment in the Cliffhanger film series.

The synopsis reads: “While staying with her father Ray Cooper, an experienced mountaineer who runs a luxury chalet in the Dolomites, Naomi and her sister Sydney join a weekend excursion with the son of a billionaire.”

“When a gang of kidnappers ambushes the group, Naomi witnesses the attack and narrowly escapes. Forced into hiding, she must summon her courage to save Sydney and her father before it is too late.”

--IANS

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