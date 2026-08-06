August 06, 2026 10:26 AM हिंदी

Alicia Silverstone shares ‘about to give birth’ throwback, says son Bear inspired her book ‘The Kind Mama’

Alicia Silverstone shares ‘about to give birth’ throwback, says son Bear inspired her book ‘The Kind Mama’

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Alicia Silverstone looked back at the days before welcoming her son, Bear, recalling how motherhood transformed her heart, priorities and outlook on life.

The actress shared a throwback picture from her pregnancy days. She said her journey inspired The Kind Mama, the parenting book she wrote to make another mother's path a little gentler, while also joking about an iPod seen in the nostalgic photo.

“About to give birth…Nothing could have prepared me for how completely one little person would change my heart, my priorities, and my life,” Silverstone wrote.

She added: “So much of what I learned on this journey became #TheKindMama. I created the book I wish someone had handed me before Bear was born. I hope it makes another mom’s journey feel just a little gentler. P.S. Does anyone else spot the iPod next to me? A little time capsule.”

Alicia married rock musician Christopher Jarecki. They welcomed Bear in 2011. The couple separated in February 2018, filed for divorce three months later, and it was finalized in November of that year.

On the work front, Silverstone made her film debut in the thriller The Crush in 1993. She gained further prominence as a teen idol when she appeared in the music videos for Aerosmith's songs "Cryin'", "Amazing", and "Crazy".

In 1997, she portrayed Batgirl in the superhero film Batman & Robin. Silverstone received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress –Television Series Musical or Comedy for her role in Miss Match.

The 49-year-old actress was last seen in the film “A Merry Little Ex-Mas” directed by Steve Carr and written by Holly Hester. It also stars Oliver Hudson, Jameela Jamil and Pierson Fodé.

The film follows Kate and Everett want for Christmas is an amicable divorce and one last holiday as a family, but new flames and old feelings complicate their plans.

--IANS

dc/

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