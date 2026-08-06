Shilpa Shinde on her ‘bestie’ Shreya Kalra winning: I’m absolutely on cloud nine

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shinde is beaming with pride after her “bestie” Shreya Kalra emerged victorious in the show “Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa” and said that she is "absolutely on cloud nine" with her win.

Shilpa, who made it to the Top 4 in the recently concluded Netflix show, shared a video montage featuring the moment when Shreya was announced as the winner.

“I’m absolutely on cloud nine! Words can’t describe how incredibly happy I am as my bestie Shreya won. Many Congratulations sweetheart. Very well deserved. Watching you shine fills my heart with so much pride and joy. Love you endlessly, and I couldn’t be prouder of you,” Shilpa wrote as the caption.

It was on August 5, when Shreya lifted the trophy for 'Lock Upp 2'. Television actress Shivangi Joshi emerged as the first runner-up of the reality show, while Yogesh Rawat became the second runner-up.

Ram Kapoor and Shilpa Shinde, two strong contenders of the show, got evicted extremely close to the finish line.

All the top 5 contenders – Shreya, Shivangi, Yogesh, Ram, and Shilpa were asked to make a puzzle. The contestant with the most incorrect pieces would be evicted. Ram Kapoor lost the task, leaving Shilpa, Shreya, Shivangi, and Yogesh to fight for the trophy.

Talking about Shilpa, the actress entered the Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan-hosted show as a wildcard.

The actress is popularly known for playing Angoori Manmohan Tiwari in &TV's Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai!. and winning Bigg Boss Season 11 in 2017.

In 2017, Shinde accused television producer Sanjay R. Kohli of sexual harassment and filed a police complaint. The allegations arose amid an ongoing dispute over her exit from the television series Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!. Kohli denied the allegations, and the dispute received significant media coverage.

Earlier this year, Shilpa in a podcast with Bharti Singh said that the complaint had not been genuine and had been made in the context of her contractual dispute with the producers of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!

--IANS

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