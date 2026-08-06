NZ 'A' men to tour Australia’s Northern Territories for T20 series

Christchurch, Aug 6 (IANS) New Zealand 'A' squad, featuring 13 international players, tours Australia’s Northern Territories (NT) for the Top End T20 Series, between August 20-30 in Darwin.

The T20 squad will compete for the first time in the NT Top End T20 Series, a tournament comprising nine teams scheduled to play six regular-round matches before finals.

Top End began in 2022 and is a tournament that provides an international pathway for high-potential talent and has built its identity around national teams, high performance teams and T20 franchises.

Following the conclusion of Top End, the 50-over squad will play three matches against South Australia, Tasmania, and Nepal.

Thirteen NZ A squad members have international experience including Kristian Clarke, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay, Jayden Lennox, and Ben Lister, who featured in New Zealand’s five-match ODI series win in the West Indies last month.

Left-arm orthodox Lennox, who was named the Player of the Series in the West Indies and claimed his maiden ODI five-wicket haul (5-19), will lead the NZ A spin contingent alongside leg-spinner Adi Ashok, with allrounder Foxcroft another spin option.

The pace bowling unit will be made up of Kristian Clarke, Fisher, Lister, Zak Gibson, and allrounders Muhammad Abbas and Josh Clarkson. Gibson earned his maiden NZ A call-up off the back of a successful summer for Northern Brave who claimed their third Super Smash title in five years.

The squad boasts a destructive batting line-up, including openers Tim Robinson and Katene Clarke, the former who notched his maiden international century with a blistering unbeaten 106 from 66 balls in the first T20I against Australia at Bay Oval last summer.

Middle-order weapons include Bevon Jacobs, Matt Boyle, Abbas, Clarkson, and Foxcroft, alongside keeper-batters Max Chu and Hay who will share the gloves.

Rhys Mariu, who made his New Zealand debut in 2025 and already has an ODI half-century to his name, has been selected for the 50-over matches.

NZC’s Head of High Performance Development Pete Sanford said the visit to Darwin balanced out the NZ A men’s programme, as historically A tour prioritised only four-day and 50-over cricket.

“From a high-performance perspective, we see the Top End as a fantastic opportunity for players who are deeper in the succession plan to experience a high level of T20 cricket,” said Sanford.

"Top End will give our next best cricketers game time against high-level opponents in a tournament structure, supporting our pinnacle event planning. This tour also provides valuable time on grass wickets during New Zealand’s winter so these players can prepare for the home summer starting in just a couple of months' time," he added.

High performance coach Daniel Flynn will lead the coaching unit with support from Paul Wiseman and Graeme Aldridge. The squad departs on August 16 ahead of their first Top End T20 match on August 22.

New Zealand A squad: Muhammad Abbas, Adi Ashok, Matt Boyle, Max Chu, Katene Clarke, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Zak Gibson, Mitch Hay, Bevon Jacobs, Jayden Lennox, Ben Lister, Rhys Mariu, Tim Robinson

--IANS

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