Jennifer Stone says revisiting 'Wizards of Waverly Place' with Selena Gomez was like meeting ‘childhood best friend’

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Actress Jennifer Stone, who plays Harper Finkle in “Wizards of Waverly Place,” has reflected on returning to the show after more than a decade and said working alongside single-actress Selena Gomez again felt as though no time had passed.

The actress shared a string of pictures and clips from the sets of the show. Stone said that working with Selena once again felt like no time had passed.

“Returning as Harper after more than ten years was wonderfully weird in the best way. She was everything I needed as a teenager, and stepping back into her shoes felt like reuniting with a childhood best friend,” she wrote as the caption.

She added: “It made my heart so happy to be working with @selenagomez and @greggsulkin jumping right back into our comedy roots as if no time had passed. Thank you to @disneychannel and the entire @disneywizardsbeyond cast and crew for the gift of getting to step into Harper’s themed shoes once again.”

“I hope you loved the finale on @disneyplus as much as we loved making it for you.

Until next time, Miss Finkle.”

Wizards of Waverly Place is a fantasy teen sitcom created by Todd J. Greenwald that had four seasons between October 2007 and January 2012.

The series centers on Alex Russo, a teenage wizard living on Waverly Place in the Greenwich Village section of New York City, who trains alongside her brothers, Justin and Max, who also possess magical abilities.

The three siblings are trained to know that one day they will compete for sole custody of their family's powers.

Episodes focus on Alex's challenges in keeping her secret powers hidden while she deals with the social and personal issues of her youth. She frequently uses magic in her everyday life, sometimes irresponsibly, and develops her supernatural abilities over the course of the series.

The themes depicted include family, friendship, and adolescence; the series also contains fantasy elements.

--IANS

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