Pakistan tightens grip on foreign media; draws backlash over shrinking press freedom

Islamabad, Aug 6 (IANS) The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) expressed grave concern over the Pakistani government's new Foreign Media Facilitation Guidelines 2026, warning that these measures come amid an increasingly restrictive environment for media freedom, with the space for independent journalism continuing to shrink in the country.

The remarks came in the wake of newly issued Foreign Media Facilitation Guidelines, which require all foreign journalists to secure a no-objection certificate (NOC) from Pakistan's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MOIB) to travel to any city outside Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi for news reporting.

The newly issued guidelines outlined procedures for the registration and accreditation of "foreign media houses, organisations and outlets working in Pakistan and all eligible journalists, media owners, media professionals, sources, freelancers, sponsors, fixers, attached persons, assignees etc, of Pakistan working or contributing for them", leading Pakistani daily Dawn reported.

Criticising the measures, the HRCP said that rather than facilitating journalism, these guidelines would invariably "institutionalise bureaucratic control over news gathering and risk deterring independent reporting on matters of public interest."

"This is the latest in a growing pattern of restrictions on media freedom in Pakistan. From arbitrary curbs on reporting and increasing censorship to legal and administrative barriers, the space for independent journalism has continued to shrink," the rights body stated.

It further mentioned that the mandate for journalists to obtain state approval to report from across Pakistan "sends a chilling message: that critical reporting is unwelcome".

The HRCP called on the government to withdraw these "restrictive measures" and uphold its constitutional and international obligation to protect freedom of expression.

This latest move comes against the backdrop of escalating unrest in PoK that has claimed more than 50 lives and left hundreds injured over the last few days. The actual death toll can be much higher.

The crackdown on peaceful protesters by the Pakistani forces drew international condemnation over the human rights abuses by Pakistani forces and the deteriorating state of media freedom in the region.

Earlier this week, an international press freedom group, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), expressed grave concern over the deteriorating condition of media professionals in the occupied territory, citing internet blackouts, telecommunications shutdowns, restrictions on reporting, and the detention and disappearance of journalists.

The group called on Pakistani authorities to immediately end the crackdown on journalists, restore access to information, and allow independent reporting in PoK.

Furthermore, several social media users in Pakistan recently reported difficulties accessing the international media outlet Al Jazeera website, and raised concerns over press freedom, internet restrictions, and the public's right to access independent information.

The reported restrictions on international media websites, along with concerns over internet access and media coverage during the unrest, have intensified discussions about transparency, press freedom, and the flow of independent information during periods of political instability.

--IANS

scor/sd/