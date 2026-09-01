Shivaleeka Oberoi comes out in support of Katrina Kaif after actress gets body-shamed post pregnancy

Mumbai, September 1 (IANS) Actress Shivaleeka Oberoi has come out in support of Katrina Kaif after the actress faced body-shaming on social media following her recent public appearance.

Shivaleeka took to her social media account and shared a post featuring Katrina, who was recently trolled by a section of social media users over her post-pregnancy appearance.

Calling out the mindset behind such comments, Shivaleeka wrote, “Kya ho gaya hai means?!?! This is Motherhood!”

She further wrote, “This is what normal postpartum recovery looks like – the good, the bad, the bloating, the exhaustion and everything in between.” Shivaleeka added, “Stop glorifying a version of motherhood that doesn’t exist.”

Sharing the post, she also said, “After seeing multiple of such posts in the last few days… can’t help but think how ridiculous the thought process is!”

The actress' post comes days after Katrina became the target of brutal trolling over her appearance.

Katrina, who welcomed her first child, son Vihaan Kaushal, with actor-husband Vicky Kaushal in November 2025, made a rare public appearance with him in Mumbai on August 26.

The couple attended the funeral of filmmaker Kuku Kohli, who passed away on August 25.

For the uninitiated, ever since becoming a mother, Katrina has largely stayed away from the public eye.

Post her public appearance, many comments targeted the actress over her post-pregnancy weight and appearance.

A user wrote, “This is terrible, what happened to Katrina?” Another commented, “She looks like a rasgulla.” One social media user said, “She got 100% Indianized. Even the walk. Holy crap.”

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi, which released in 2024. The actress has kept her professional commitments relatively low-key since then, with focusing primarily on her new born and motherhood.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan in December 2021. They announced their pregnancy in September 2025 and welcomed their son Vihaan on November 7, 2025.

Shivaleeka herself became a mother a few months ago.

–IANS

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