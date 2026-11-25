Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government after a steep stock market sell-off on Monday coincided with the release of the Lowy Institute’s Asia Power Index 2026, which ranked India third among Asia’s most powerful nations and placed Modi as the region’s second-most effective leader behind Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Sena Thackeray camp, in the party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ editorial, questioned the contrast between international power rankings and heavy losses suffered by retail investors, asking "Where has Modi’s 'influence' gone?" and "Whose progress is this really?"

Pointing to the Australia-based Lowy Institute report, the editorial asked whether the think tank’s index is real or the falling Sensex, arguing that India's purported status as a major regional power failed to prevent the market's steepest single-day drop in four months.

"When Modi is being rated the second-most effective leader and India is being called a 'major power' in Asia, it is not a good sign if Indian investors lose lakhs of crores," commented the editorial.

The editorial alleged that ordinary investors are losing lakhs of crores every few months, citing a "Black Wednesday" in September that wiped out around Rs 4 lakh crore and Monday’s "Black Monday" rout erasing roughly Rs 5 lakh crore in investor wealth.

Questioning the government’s emphasis on high GDP growth and economic dynamism, the editorial noted that market falls continue despite official growth narratives and global commentary, including remarks by U S President Donald Trump praising India’s economy.

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena noted that while September’s slide followed selling pressure in the U S government bond market, Monday’s drop was driven by profit booking, alongside recurring factors such as fears of U S Federal Reserve rate hikes, rupee weakness, inflation pressures on foreign investors, and heavy losses in banking stocks.

"The Modi government may boast loudly about economic progress, but if a 'Black Day' is going to dawn in the stock market every four months and wipe out lakhs of crores, whose progress is this really?" it asked.

The editorial claimed that while the wealth of select industrialists close to the administration grows in billions, small investors bear the brunt of periodic market crashes.

-- IANS

sj/srk/mr