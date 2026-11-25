Christchurch, Nov 25 (IANS) Fast bowler Matt Henry said New Zealand will not try to guess what the Hagley Oval pitch holds for the second Test against India starting on Friday, adding that the hosts plan is to prepare for every possibility and adjust once play begins.

The venue is known for its grassy, seam-friendly pitches, but with hot weather in Christchurch, it may turn out to be a batting paradise for the series decider. The first game between New Zealand and India ended in a draw at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

"Oh, I think every game's different. Every surface you play on is slightly different as well and I think there's been a lot of runs scored here of late as well. So, for us, it's probably not to get carried away with what it could be and trying to read pitches is a pretty fine art to do that. So, for us, it's actually being prepared for both.

"Prepare for what is traditional here but also, if things aren't like that, then what does it look like? We've obviously just been in a game which has presented some challenges which has been great for us and I thought we coped with a lot of them really well and I think you look at the way that we were able to see out that game. Time in the dirt for the batters to go out there and, I suppose, finding a hard-fought draw was what was most pleasing," Henry told reporters in a press conference on Wednesday.

The fast bowler said that keeping an open mind about conditions has become part of how the side approaches every Test match in the race to enter the World Test Championship final in June 2027. "For us, the main thing is adapting. That's probably what we've put a hat on for a while now is probably not going in with too many preconceived ideas.

“We've seen some flat games here before and so, for us, it's preparing and just adding to what we probably went into the last game. I think we're having a good hit out in the first Test match for a while. Like I said, a lot of positives to take out of it and just keep growing from there. So, we're looking forward to getting into the second Test here," added Henry.

He also felt New Zealand pitches with grass on it often get easier for batting as a match goes on. "I think traditionally here in New Zealand the wickets, when there's grass on it, tend to get better and better and it's been the same here. It's a good batting venue.

“Obviously when there's bounce involved, it's good for the bowler you feel in the game, but from a batting point of view you can score runs quickly as well and I think here in the basin are fast scoring grounds so I think it's a great all-round venue.

"There's moments where you probably have to rely on your defence a little bit. But when you get through those periods you really can put bowlers under pressure because like you said when it flattens out your margins become pretty small as a bowler, so that's a challenge that we presented to us.

"We don't have a crystal ball, so we don't know what it's going to be like. But for us it's trusting our processes and actually how we're going to go about it and adapt as we can and find those winning moments," elaborated Henry.

Henry, who will be the local lad for the second Test, said there was one reason to be confident for the Black Caps to put their best foot forward: most of the squad learned their cricket in these conditions. "It's conditions we've been growing up with so I think for us, regardless of what the conditions are, we'll back ourselves in those scenarios and I think that's the beauty of this side.

“Domestic cricket is played here, you play well when you bat first and same with international, we've won Tests batting first here as well. For us, it's actually just going out there with confidence and clarity and game plan and assessing the conditions as they present themselves.

"It's great to be home. Fingers crossed we can get a bit of bounce out there and we're just glad to be here. I suppose that's always nice when you're at home and it is a ground you've played a lot of cricket at so you probably have that element of comfort. You kind of know the ground well and what not. It's been a great place to play cricket in the past. It's somewhere I love to play cricket.

"I think it's a beautiful ground and the Canterbury crowd always gets around sport in general, especially here at cricket. I think we always have a great crowd so it's something that we're looking forward to having what will be a great test match here at Hagley Oval. We had a great crowd here in T20s and I would assume it will be the same here."

Asked whether New Zealand was thinking of the outcome of the game having an effect on their WTC final hopes, Henry said the team was thinking only about the next game and not thinking too far. "I think every game's important but, for us, we also know there's a lot of cricket to be played for that to unfold and some of that is out of our control.

“So, for us, it's focussing on the series at hand and I know that's probably the boring answer you're not after. But the reality is, with India at home, it was always going to be a big series for us.

“You're always trying to win games of cricket and put teams under pressure and that's what our focus is on. We're here at Hagley, a ground where we've enjoyed playing Test cricket in the past and we look to just keep adding from what we did in the first game."

Henry, who has picked 40 wickets in eight Tests at Hagley Oval at an average of 23.32, stated that his own figures mattered less to him than the moments when he helped bowl the side to victory.

"For me it's about actually winning games of cricket and winning those moments. So it's funny as a player as you look back it's probably not the big wicket hauls, but actually the impact you have and how do you steer a team to win and especially when you're coming into day five and if you can find ways to get your team across the line, those ones really stand out.

“Obviously there are performances that I'm really proud of and look back fondly, but for me it's probably I enjoy the part where you're getting the team across the line and that for me is probably more important."

--IANS

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