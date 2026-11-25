Nairobi, Nov 25 (IANS) Former international stars Chris Gayle, Shakib Al Hasan, Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Shaun Marsh, Fabian Allen, and Carlos Brathwaite will be among the main attractions when Super 90 Season 4 begins in Nairobi, Kenya, on December 3.

The fourth edition of the tournament will bring together seven franchises featuring several prominent international cricketers, promising an exciting 12-day contest. The competition will feature 22 matches, with the final scheduled for December 14.

West Indies legend Chris Gayle will headline the attractions for Punjab Titans, while Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will play for London Giants. England’s Jason Roy and Alex Hales will represent Meru Thunders and Nairobi Lions, respectively.

Former Sri Lanka captain Tillakaratne Dilshan will also bring his experience to the tournament, alongside former Australian opener Shaun Marsh. West Indies all-rounders Fabian Allen and Carlos Brathwaite will further strengthen the international lineup.

The tournament will also feature several other established international names, including Evin Lewis, Chris Lynn, Imad Wasim, Mahmudullah, Wayne Parnell, Ravi Bopara, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Johnson and Samit Patel, adding further depth and experience to the participating squads.

The opening fixture will see Punjab Titans take on Delhi Royals at Nairobi Gymkhana Cricket Club on December 3. Nairobi Lions will face London Giants on December 4, while Delhi Royals will return to action later that day against Haryana Warriors.

London Giants will face Eldoret Tigers on December 5, while Meru Thunders will start their campaign against Punjab Titans on the same day.

With seven franchises, Haryana Warriors, Punjab Titans, Nairobi Lions, Meru Thunders, Eldoret Tigers, Delhi Royals and London Giants, the tournament will unite international and Kenyan cricketers, offering players a competitive platform while helping grow cricket in the country.

The matches will be played in two daily slots, with the first fixture set to begin at 2:00 PM IST and the second at 5:00 PM IST.

With an exciting lineup of international stars, competitive franchises, and a packed match schedule, Super 90 Season 4 promises an engaging cricket spectacle for fans in Nairobi and beyond.

--IANS

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